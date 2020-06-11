‘Love Life’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max, Anna Kendrick’s Darby to ‘Appear Occasionally’

“Love Life” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming serviced said Thursday.

From creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd, the comedy anthology series — which was led by Anna Kendrick for Season 1 — is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever.

Kendrick starred as Darby, a New York woman looking for love, in the first season, along with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Sasha Compere.

Since the anthology was first ordered to series, HBO Max had said Kendrick would be the star of Season 1, but any additional installments would follow a new character.

On Thursday HBO Max said, “Season two will remain set in New York City but will focus on a new character’s journey – one which explores what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all. The new season will also cleverly key off characters in season one, and Darby (Kendrick) will appear occasionally.”

According to HBO Max, “Love Life” has “quickly become one of the streaming platform’s top performers out of all available content.” It is the streaming service’s first original series to be renewed.

“Love Life” premiered its first three episodes with the launch of HBO Max on May 27. Two days later, the streamer decided to speed up its release schedule for “Love Life” by dropping Episodes 4-6 on Thursday, June 4, and the remaining four on the following Thursday (June 11), rather than its initial plan of rolling out episodes weekly. At the time, HBO Max said the change was due to the “strong positive audience response” to the series.

Kendrick served as an executive producer on Season 1 alongside Boyd and co-showrunner Bridget Bedard. Paul Feig and Dan Magnante also executive produce.

The show is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment.

“Love Life” is one of HBO Max’s first originals, alongside “The Not Too Late Show With Elmo,” “Craftopia,” “Legendary,” “On the Record” and a new Looney Tunes show.

“It’s so rewarding to see ‘Love Life ‘embraced as an immediate hit. We are proud to pick up a second season of our first Max scripted original comedy,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said. “We salute Anna, our creative team and partners at Lionsgate, and are delighted audiences have gravitated to ‘Love Life’ in such a significant way. As a day one original, it is gratifying to see the strong response.”

Boyd and Bedard added: “We couldn’t be more excited to make another season of ‘Love Life’ with the amazing people at HBO Max and Lionsgate Television, and to have the opportunity to explore a whole new protagonist. If only as a way to continue processing our own romantic damage.”

“It’s been a labor of love working with everyone on ‘Love Life’ and all who helped shaped Darby and brought her story to life,” Kendrick said. “I am excited to be able to collaborate again with the team on a new character and their journey.”