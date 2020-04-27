‘Love, Simon’ TV Series ‘Love, Victor’ Sets Premiere Date at Hulu – Watch a Sneak Peek Here (Video)

| April 27, 2020 @ 6:57 AM Last Updated: April 27, 2020 @ 7:20 AM

Hulu has set a June premiere date for its “Love, Simon” TV series entitled “Love, Victor” — and released a steamy first-look clip from the new show.

In the video, which you can view above, you’ll meet the charming young Victor (Michael Cimino) and watch him get a lesson in what it takes to be a barista from Benjie (played by George Sear), a classmate he clearly has a big crush on.

Here’s Hulu’s official description for “Love, Victor,” which stars Michael Cimino as Victor and will be narrated by Nick Robinson, who reprises his role as Simon:

Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film “Love, Simon,” which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, “Simon Vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda,” the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Also Read: 'Love, Simon' TV Series Moves From Disney+ to Hulu

The 10-episode series was originally set up at Disney+, but in February Disney announced the show would launch on Hulu instead and that a writers’ room had been opened to begin exploring storylines for a potential second season. Individuals with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap the move of “Love, Victor” was because of the more mature themes the show explores due to Victor being in high school, making it somewhat less family-friendly than the rest of Disney+’s offerings.

Along with Cimino and Sear, “Love, Victor” stars Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the 2018 film “Love, Simon,” serve as executive producers on “Love, Victor,” alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

“Love, Victor” launches June 19 on Hulu.

