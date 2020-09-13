(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 105 of “Lovecraft Country,” titled “Strange Case.”)

Sunday’s “Lovecraft Country” was a day-in-the-limelight episode for Wunmi Mosaku’s Ruby Baptiste that exposed a new side to Leti’s (Jurnee Smollett) half-sister and a new side of the wealthy and mysterious Christina Braithwhite (Abbey Lee). Well, actually, Christina’s other half is a character we’ve seen since Episode 1, but only now learned is actually Christina transformed: William (played by Jordan Patrick Smith).

The big Christina/William reveal comes at the end of the hour “Strange Case,” which is all about Ruby and the choices she makes after William gives her a potion with the ability to change her from a Black woman into a white woman, so that she can see what her life would be like in a very different pair of shoes.

But when Ruby spends her time getting the job at a department store she could never land in her own skin — which she violently slips in and out of, because the process to change from herself into her alter-ego isn’t exactly a smooth one — Christina reveals her own secret identity and encourages her to think bigger in terms of what she can achieve in another body.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

“Yeah, that was the chapter of the book that I went, OK. I was like, ‘Here we go. Here’s something dangerous. I like dangerous. I like exploring things that are dangerous.’ So that was from the start. I was like, ‘We’re going there,'” “Lovecraft Country” showrunner Misha Green, who created the series based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, told TheWrap.

“And I think in adapting the book and again, using it as a platform, it didn’t just– once we changed Caleb to Christina, it just became natural because– you know, I always look for those things where you go, ‘Oh, of course, Ruby can turn into a white woman, of course Christina is turning into a man,'” she continued. “And then that just makes Christina so much more, this alive thing of like, you can now move through the world as both sexes, what does that then make you? You get to choose, you get to– and that’s that idea of being out of bounds. Which is what she’s saying to Ruby, that magic is a gift to do whatever the f–k you want, stop living in this bottle that they’ve put you in. Like, all you can imagine is being white and working at a department store? Like, go bigger.”

Green says that the relationship between Christina and Ruby is “really exciting” and will be unpacked more throughout “Lovecraft Country’s” final five first-season episodes.

Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV's New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

“That idea of what is being uninterrupted? And what does that look like? And it looks really fucking gross, which is what I love with all our transformations and stuff because I’m a huge gore fan as well. So that was really important to see how hard it was for Ruby to transform into a white woman.”

“Lovecraft Country” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and retur... Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m. MTV Series: "16 and Recovering" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 9 p.m. MTV Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "House of Payne" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 8 p.m. BET Series: "Assisted Living" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 9 p.m. BET Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A HBO Max Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Noughts + Crosses" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Amazon Prime Video Series: "Black Love" Net: OWN Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 9 p.m. OWN Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Starz Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Spectrum Originals Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Duchess" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Our Cartoon President" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 8:30 p.m. Showtime Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. HBO Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. Epix Series: "Tosh.0" Net: Comedy Central Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 10 p.m. Comedy Central Series: "Challenger" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Archer" Net: FXX Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: 10 p.m. FXX Series: "Departure" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "The Great Pottery Throw Down" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A HBO Max Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season Fox Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Masked Singer" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A Amazon Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m. FX Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m. FX Series: "Weakest Link" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. NBC Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Getty Series: "Emily in Paris" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Undercover Boss" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 9 p.m. CBS Series: "Warrior" Net: Cinemax Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 10 p.m. Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m. Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Epix Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season DC Universe Series: "Ellen's Game of Games" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "The Right Stuff" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Disney+ Series: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m. AMC Series: "The Bachelorette" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season The CW Series: "The Amazing Race" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. CBS Series: "Sistas" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. BET Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A CBS All Access Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Grand Army" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Shark Tank" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "America's Funniest Home Videos" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ABC Series: "Supermarket Sweep" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 8 p.m. Getty Series: "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "Card Sharks" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "Unsolved Mysteries" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Voice" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Goldbergs" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "The Conners" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "black-ish" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 9:30 p.m. ABC Series: "Superstore" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Queen's Gambit" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "American Housewife" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ABC Series: "The Mandalorian" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 30 Time: N/A Disney+ Series: "A Teacher" Net: FX on Hulu Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: N/A FX on Hulu Series: "This Is Us" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago Med" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago Fire" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago PD" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "The Blacklist" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Crown" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A CBS All Access

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)