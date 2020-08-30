Go Pro Today

‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jurnee Smollett on Leti’s ‘Lineage of Trauma,’ Becoming ‘Soul-Tied’ to Atticus

“How can a relationship really thrive when, at its core, it’s built in secrecy?” HBO star tells TheWrap

| August 30, 2020 @ 7:00 PM
lovecraft country leti jurnee smollett

HBO

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 103 of “Lovecraft Country.”)

After three episodes, HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” finally started to get to the root of Jurnee Smollet’s Leti, a character whose backstory and motives have been as much a mystery to fans as the supernatural secrets buried within the Misha Green-created series.

And the plot device the genre-bending show used to explore the puzzle that is Leti was a haunted house she bought without, you know, knowing it was haunted and the darkness she must fight within herself and her new residence throughout the hour.

Smollett broke down Leti’s breakdown, and subsequent self rebuilding, in Sunday’s “Lovecraft Country,” titled “Holy Ghost,” for TheWrap, which she says explores Leti’s “lineage of trauma” and the complications of her growing connection to Atticus (Jonathan Majors), which are built on the secrets about his family that the two have shared since the series premiere.

Also Read: 'Lovecraft Country' Premiere Draws 1.4 Million Multiplatform Viewers - Including HBO Max

“She’s a parentified child,” Smollett told TheWrap. “She’s inherited this lineage of trauma. She was habitually abandoned by her mother at such a young age. And when that happens to someone, you seek healing, you seek to rectify the situation, you see security, right? And that is one of the reasons she does suffer from this feeling of displacement. And in trying to find her tribe, trying to find her people, she’s rejected, interestingly enough — which people with abandonment issues often do — she has rejected her people. She’s kind of in this pattern of sabotaging a lot of relationships in her life, pushing people away. Like her sister, like her mother, like her brother. And then Atticus comes along and this trauma they experience kind of makes them soul-tied to each other.”

“For the first time, she actually wants to lean into a home and lean into a place. And this wandering spirit, this drifter spirit takes a backseat to her need to plant some roots. But it’s all built in a secret that she shares with Atticus and that’s dysfunctional. How can a relationship really thrive when at its core, it’s built-in secrecy? When it’s built on a secret that they share together?”

Also Read: 'Lovecraft Country' Star Jonathan Majors on Premiere's Ardham Twist: 'S- Is About to Get Funky'

Smollett told TheWrap that she used her own grandmother as “one of the biggest influences” for constructing the character of Leti, who exists within the show’s fictional version of 1950s Jim Crow America.

“She was this woman in the ’50s from Galveston, Texas. She was the first Miss Galveston Beauty Queen. And she raised four children as a single mom,” she said. “Every single day, she’d go to work cleaning white folks homes and they would mistreat her and neglect her and underpay her. But she would go to work every single day with her dress pressed and her hair done because she would not allow it to rob her of her dignity. And to me that’s a very radical act. In an era when the erasure of Black folks was so prevalent — it’s one of the reasons why Leti picks up her camera, she wants to document us, our everyday lives. She’s hungry to feel, to see, to be seen, to not be erased.”

The “Birds of Prey” star says that the importance of this episode for Leti was in inspecting “her contradictions.”

“Outwardly she’s very confident, she’s very buoyant, but it’s not always that way with anyone. What is she actually hiding? What is she overcompensating for? Those are the questions that Misha and I really wanted to inspect.”

“Lovecraft Country” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and r...
Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
Series:  "Teen Mom 2"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series:   "Transplant"       Net: NBC       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Sept. 1       Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "A.P. Bio"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 3       Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:   "Raised by Wolves"        Net:  HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3        Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  "Away"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4         Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Boys"         Net:  Amazon Prime Video      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 5       Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Power Book II: Ghost"         Net:   Starz     Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series:   "American Ninja Warrior"       Net: NBC      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 7       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "L.A's Finest"     Net: Spectrum Originals       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Spectrum Originals
Series:  "Woke"         Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Julie and the Phantoms"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 10       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Dancing With the Stars"       Net: ABC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Third Day"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "We Are Who We Are"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Enslaved"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14     Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Pen15"         Net: Hulu       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18        Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Ratched"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "World's Funniest Animals"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18      Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"*         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 8 p.m.  *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season
Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Utopia"       Net: Amazon Prime Video       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: N/A
Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error"         Net:  FX      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: 8 p.m.
FX
Series:  "The Simpsons"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bless the Harts"          Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 8:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bob's Burgers"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Comey Rule"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  "Family Guy"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 9:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Fargo"          Net:  FX      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 10 p.m.
FX
Series:  "Gangs of London"         Net:  AMC+      Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 1      Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "The Salisbury Poisonings"         Net: AMC+       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: N/A
AMC
Series:   "Monsterland"        Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: N/A
Getty
Series:   "Pandora"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4     Time: 8 p.m.
Series:  "The Good Lord Bird"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4       Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:   "Britannia"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Sunday Oct. 4      Time: 9 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"         Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4      Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "Soulmates"         Net: AMC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 5       Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Swamp Thing"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6      Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series:   "Next"        Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Oct. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Devils"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Coroner"         Net:  The CW      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Oct. 7       Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "Supernatural"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "The Outpost"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead"          Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 11       Time: 9 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Tell Me a Story"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13   Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series:  "Star Trek: Discovery"         Net: CBS All Access       Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 15      Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series:   "Helstrom"        Net:  Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Oct. 16       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:   "Unsolved Mysteries"       Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 19      Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "The Undoing"        Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 25       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "The Crown"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Animaniacs"       Net: Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Nov. 20       Time: N/A
Hulu

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Related Content