Monstrous Racists and Literal Monsters Come Out to Terrorize in HBO’s ‘Lovecraft Country’ Trailer (Video)

HBO dropped the trailer for J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele and Misha Green’s “Lovecraft Country” ahead of the show’s [email protected] panel Saturday, revealing both the literal monsters and monstrous racists who are the villains at the center of the upcoming sci-fi series.

You can watch the trailer via the video above.

Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, “Lovecraft Country” follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams), per HBO. “Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”

The 10-episode series stars Smollett, Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku and Williams.

Recurring guest stars include Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith and Tony Goldwyn.

“Lovecraft Country” is executive produced by Green, who serves as showrunner on the series. Additional executive producers include Abrams, Peele, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who also directed Episode 1), Daniel Sackheim (who also directed Episodes 2 and 3) and David Knoller (executive producer on Episode 1).

The series is produced by afemme, Inc., Bad Robot Productions and Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

You can watch the [email protected] panel for “Lovecraft Country” via the video below, which includes a sneak-peek clip from the series around the 41-minute mark.

“Lovecraft Country” premieres Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9/8c on HBO.

