22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From ‘Almost Family’ to ‘Sunnyside’ (Photos)

22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From 'Almost Family' to 'Sunnyside'

Somehow these aren’t ALL canceled

May 19, 2020
lowest rated shows 2019-2020
CBS/Fox/NBC/ABC
There are two nights left to count until the 2019-2020 television season is in the books and, as usual, some shows had a better year than others. This time around, broadcast's lowest-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49, which is the demographic beloved by advertisers, was the Melissa McCarthy-hosted kids' talent show "Little Big Shots," with several series tying for second-to-last place. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see this season's 22 lowest-rated broadcast TV shows rank by their "most current" Nielsen ratings, which include a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. For the purposes of this story, we elected not to count shows on The CW and newsmagazines like "20/20," "48 Hours" and "Dateline," which would have gobbled up several slots. The list goes highest-rated to lowest-rated -- and yes, there are ties. You can find TheWrap's rankings of this season's highest-rated shows here.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1
NBC
Rank: 17 (tie)     Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector"      Net: NBC      18-49 Rating: 0.8 The hunt for viewers on a Friday night is not an easy one.
God Friended Me
CBS
Rank: 17 (tie)     Show: "God Friended Me"      Net: CBS      18-49 Rating: 0.8 CBS unfriended drama after two seasons.
Undercover Boss
CBS
Rank: 17 (tie)    Show: "Undercover Boss"      Net: CBS      18-49 Rating: 0.8 Unscripted series will remain undercover with these ratings.
Mixed-ish
ABC
Rank: 17 (tie)     Show: "mixed-ish"      Net: ABC      18-49 Rating: 0.8 Nielsen results are a little worse than mixed-ish.
Bob's Burgers
Fox
Rank: 17 (tie)     Show: "Bob's Burgers"      Net: Fox      18-49 Rating: 0.8 Well done, but the numbers are hard to digest.
Outmatched
Fox
Rank: 17 (tie)     Show: "Outmatched"      Net: Fox      18-49 Rating: 0.8 It's right there in the title.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
NBC
Rank: 11 (tie)     Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"      Net: NBC      18-49 Rating: 0.7 Everything short of extraordinary.
Madam Secretary
CBS
Rank: 11 (tie)     Show: "Madam Secretary"      Net: CBS      18-49 Rating: 0.7 File "Secretary" away, this season was preplanned to be its last.
Tommy
Rank: 11 (tie)     Show: "Tommy"      Net: CBS      18-49 Rating: 0.7 It was no "Sopranos" or "Nurse Jackie."
Bachelor Listen to Your Heart
ABC
Rank: 11 (tie)    Show: "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart"      Net: ABC      18-49 Rating: 0.7 Heartbreaking installment of the highly successful "Bachelor" franchise.
Great American Baking Show
ABC
Rank: 11 (tie)     Show: "Great American Baking Show"      Net: ABC      18-49 Rating: 0.7 Maybe just "American Baking Show."
Almost Family
Fox
Rank: 11 (tie)     Show: "Almost Family"      Net: Fox       18-49 Rating: 0.7 With a logline like this -- A woman who grew up as an only child discovers that her dad fathered many other children as a sperm donor -- what could go wrong?
NBC
Rank: 5 (tie)     Show: "Perfect Harmony"      Net: NBC       18-49 Rating: 0.6 The puns just write themselves.
The Wall - Season 3
NBC
Rank: 5 (tie)     Show: "The Wall"      Net: NBC       18-49  Rating: 0.6 Plug and play doesn't mean it plays well.
The Baker and the Beauty
ABC
Rank: 5 (tie)     Show: "The Baker and the Beauty"      Net: ABC       18-49 Rating: 0.6 ABC series whips up some poor ratings.
Fresh Off the Boat
ABC
Rank: 5 (tie)     Show: "Fresh Off the Boat"      Net: ABC       18-49 Rating: 0.6 And you think Constance Wu didn't want a Season 6...
Kids Say the Darndest Things Tiffany Haddish
ABC
Rank: 5 (tie)     Show: "Kids Say the Darndest Things"      Net: ABC       18-49 Rating: 0.6 Damned.
Fox
Rank: 5 (tie)     Show: "Flirty Dancing"      Net: Fox       18-49 Rating: 0.6 Not every silly Fox premise ends up being "The Masked Singer."
Indebted - Season Pilot
NBC
Rank: 2 (tie)     Show: "Indebted"      Net: NBC       18-49 Rating: 0.5 We have no jokes on this show, other than to say there were no good jokes on this show.
Sunnyside - Season 1
NBC
Rank: 2 (tie)     Show: "Sunnyside"      Net: NBC       18-49 Rating: 0.5 There is no bright side.
Duncanville
Fox
Rank: 2 (tie)     Show: "Duncanville"      Net: Fox       18-49 Rating: 0.5 "Duncanville" was renewed, if you can believe it. Only in 2020.
Little Big Shots - Season 4
NBC
Rank: 1     Show: "Little Big Shots"      Net: NBC       18-49 Rating: 0.4 "Blindspot," "Celebrity Watch Party" and "Council of Dads" would be here too if it weren't for timing.
