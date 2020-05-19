22 Lowest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From ‘Almost Family’ to ‘Sunnyside’ (Photos)

CBS/Fox/NBC/ABC
There are two nights left to count until the 2019-2020 television season is in the books and, as usual, some shows had a better year than others. This time around, broadcast's lowest-rated entertainment series among adults 18-49, which is the demographic beloved by advertisers, was the Melissa McCarthy-hosted kids' talent show "Little Big Shots," with several series tying for second-to-last place. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see this season's 22 lowest-rated broadcast TV shows rank by their "most current" Nielsen ratings, which include a week's worth of delayed viewing where available. For the purposes of this story, we elected not to count shows on The CW and newsmagazines like "20/20," "48 Hours" and "Dateline," which would have gobbled up several slots. The list goes highest-rated to lowest-rated -- and yes, there are ties. You can find TheWrap's rankings of this season's highest-rated shows here
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.8
The hunt for viewers on a Friday night is not an easy one.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "God Friended Me" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.8
CBS unfriended drama after two seasons.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "Undercover Boss" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.8
Unscripted series will remain undercover with these ratings.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "mixed-ish" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.8
Nielsen results are a little worse than mixed-ish.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.8
Well done, but the numbers are hard to digest.
Rank: 17 (tie) Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.8
It's right there in the title.
Rank: 11 (tie) Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.7
Everything short of extraordinary.
Rank: 11 (tie) Show: "Madam Secretary" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.7
File "Secretary" away, this season was preplanned to be its last.
Rank: 11 (tie) Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS 18-49 Rating: 0.7
It was no "Sopranos" or "Nurse Jackie."
Rank: 11 (tie) Show: "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7
Heartbreaking installment of the highly successful "Bachelor" franchise.
Rank: 11 (tie) Show: "Great American Baking Show" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.7
Maybe just "American Baking Show."
Rank: 11 (tie) Show: "Almost Family" Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.7
With a logline like this -- A woman who grew up as an only child discovers that her dad fathered many other children as a sperm donor -- what could go wrong?
Rank: 5 (tie) Show: "Perfect Harmony" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.6
The puns just write themselves.
Rank: 5 (tie) Show: "The Wall" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.6
Plug and play doesn't mean it plays well.
Rank: 5 (tie) Show: "The Baker and the Beauty" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.6
ABC series whips up some poor ratings.
Rank: 5 (tie) Show: "Fresh Off the Boat" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.6
And you think Constance Wu didn't want a Season 6...
Rank: 5 (tie) Show: "Kids Say the Darndest Things" Net: ABC 18-49 Rating: 0.6
Damned.
Rank: 5 (tie) Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.6
Not every silly Fox premise ends up being "The Masked Singer."
Rank: 2 (tie) Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.5
We have no jokes on this show, other than to say there were no good jokes on this show.
Rank: 2 (tie) Show: "Sunnyside" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.5
There is no bright side.
Rank: 2 (tie) Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox 18-49 Rating: 0.5
"Duncanville" was renewed, if you can believe it. Only in 2020.
Rank: 1 Show: "Little Big Shots" Net: NBC 18-49 Rating: 0.4
"Blindspot," "Celebrity Watch Party" and "Council of Dads" would be here too if it weren't for timing.