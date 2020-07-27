Luca Guadagnino’s ‘We Are Who We Are’ Is a ‘Mixed Up, Full of Life’ Look at Young Love in First Teaser (Video)

“Call Me By Your Name” filmmaker’s first TV series premieres Sept. 14 on HBO

| July 27, 2020 @ 7:00 AM Last Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 7:36 AM

“Call Me By Your Name” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino is finally taking his talents to television with HBO’s “We Are Who We Are.” And based on the show’s first teaser, which dropped Monday, it’s going to be another untraditional love story told in Guadagnino’s beautiful fashion.

The eight-episode series is a story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy and “explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.”

In the “We Are Who We Are” teaser, which you can view via the video above, Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón) and Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) meet and begin a friendship (and budding romance) that by the end of the clip Caitlin describes as having “mixed up” everything. “Mixed up, good or mixed up, bad?” Fraser asks her. “Mixed up, full of life,” she replies.

Here’s the official description for “We Are Who We Are,” which premieres Sept. 14 on HBO:

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted fourteen-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant.

Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin, who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Faith Alabi).

Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes Britney (Francesca Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl; the cheerful and good-natured Craig (Corey Knight), a soldier in his twenties; Sam (Ben Taylor), Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend, and Craig’s younger brother; Enrico (Sebastiano Pigazzi), a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto, who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Beatrice Barichella), an Italian girl.

Guadagnino is showrunner, writer and director on the series, with Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri also writing. “We Are Who Are Are” is executive produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment and Mario Gianani for Wildside, both Fremantle companies, with Small Forward, alongside Guadagnino, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway and Francesco Melzi d’Eril.

The series is an HBO-Sky co-production. Fremantle is the international distributor.

“We Are Who We Are” premieres Sept. 14 at 10/9c on HBO.

