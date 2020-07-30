‘Luca,’ Pixar’s Next’s Animated Feature Film, Set for Summer 2021 Release

Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) will direct

| July 30, 2020 @ 6:44 AM
Luca Pixar

Photo credit: Pixar

Pixar announced on Thursday that its next original animated feature film will be “Luca,” a coming-of-age tale about a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer in Italy. “Luca” is slated for release on June 18, 2021.

Academy Award-nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) will direct. Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”) will produce.

Here’s the description from Pixar Animation Studio’s press release:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.  Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca,'” Casarosa said. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Also Read: 'Soul' Teaser Celebrates Black Voices and Music in Pixar's Latest Film (Video)

The studio released “Onward” theatrically on March 6, 2020, but the movie was made available to stream on Disney+ two weeks later due to theater closures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Soul” — about a jazz singer whose soul finds its way to “The Great Before” — is slated to open November 20, 2020. The original film is written by Kemp Powers.

All 22 Pixar Movies Ranked, Worst to Best (Photos)

  • pixar
  • Cars 2 pixar Pixar
  • cars pixar Pixar
  • Cars 3 Pixar
  • bugs life pixar Pixar
  • monsters inc pixar Pixar
  • Onward Pixar
  • monsters univeristy pixar Pixar
  • up pixar Pixar
  • ratatouille pixar Pixar
  • Pixar
  • wall-e pixar Pixar
  • brave pixar Pixar
  • finding dory cinemacon pixar Pixar
  • inside out pixar Pixar
  • Coco Pixar
  • Incredibles 2
  • Toy Story 4 Woody Duke Kaboom Keanu Reeves
  • toy story rotten tomatoes fresh Pixar
  • finding nemo animated pixar Pixar
  • toy story 2 pixar rotten tomatoes Pixar
  • incredibles 2 Pixar
  • toy story 3 pixar Pixar
1 of 23

TheWrap film critic Alonso Duralde rates all the animation studio’s features — where does “Onward” land?

TheWrap’s film critic Alonso Duralde rates all of Pixar's features.

Also Read: Top 40 Pixar Characters, From ‘Toy Story’ to ‘Finding Dory’

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS