‘Lucifer’ Newcomer Brianna Hildebrand Is ‘Definitely’ Down for a Rory Spinoff

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the series finale of “Lucifer.”)

“Lucifer” is over for real this time, following the Friday launch of the twice-resurrected show’s sixth and final season. However, should the show’s writers want to pursue a continuation of the story starring Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) and Chloe Decker’s (Lauren German) half-angel adult daughter, Rory, Brianna Hildebrand told TheWrap she’s “definitely” on board to reprise the role for a spinoff series.

“Wow, I haven’t thought about that. That would be really fun, though,” said the actress, who joined “Lucifer” in its final season in the surprise role of Chloe and Lucifer’s daughter. In the final run of episodes, Rory came back from the future to kill her father for leaving her for unexplained reasons as a child, which we later find out was because Rory asked him to, in order to make hell, and thus the universe, a better place.

“I would definitely be down to do that. I really enjoyed being Lucifer’s daughter (laughs). It was really fun,” she added.

When it came to taking on the role in the first place — a very significant part that was sure to have a big impact on an obsessive “Lucifer” fanbase — Hildebrand admitted the “pressure was pretty intense.”

“Yeah, that was stressful for me. I had a lot of meetings with [co-showrunner Joe Henderson], a lot of meetings with the directors, especially because it was sort of at the height of COVID. There were no vaccines then. Everyone was still really wary. People are now, too, but it felt really intense at the time. We had to actually change the order of filming the episodes, initially. So I thought that I would be able to sort of ease into it, you know, like Episode 1 and then 2 or 3. And then all of a sudden, we were in the middle of the season and I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m so stressed. I feel like I’m not going to accurately do my job right, because I don’t know. Everyone was really helpful, but the pressure was pretty intense, especially because our rehearsals and stuff, we were masked for everything until we were shooting. So it was really sort of a challenge to get myself in the right head space. But also, it was a fun challenge.”

The biggest challenge for Hildebrand came in filming the scene where Rory tells her parents that now that they’ve figured out why her father left, he must do it again in order to make sure that all of their lives turn out the same way and that he is able to go and help those in hell who need redemption.

“The script really, I think, shocked a lot of us,” Hildebrand said. “It’s a really a beautiful thing for Rory to do, to really say that she loves who she is. And also for her about Chloe and Lucifer, it’s the same, that she doesn’t want anything to change. I think that was really a sad moment for all of us to have to walk through and rehearse and stuff. It’s really intense to think you could change your life and also potentially everything — but it would change everything. I don’t know, that was really sad. Also, I think [Ellis, German and I] were just like, ‘What the hell is going on in here, guys?’ when we read the scripts (laughs). Like, you have to go over it a couple times. I felt sad about it. It was a bad day filming all of that, too. But it’s like a symbolic thing. She comes to terms with the fact that Lucifer left and is OK with that, because she forgives him and I think it’s a really important part of the story. I think forgiveness is really important. So I think it was beautiful that they wrote it in there.”