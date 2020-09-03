‘Lucifer’ Director Richard Speight Jr Says His Fifth (And Formerly Final) Season Episode Is All About Dr Linda

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through the Season 5A finale of “Lucifer.”)

“Supernatural” alum Richard Speight Jr. directed two episodes of the fifth and final season of “Lucifer.” Well, he directed two episodes of what was originally planned as the fifth and final season of “Lucifer,” until Netflix decided to renew the Tom Ellis-led drama for additional sixth and truly final season.

That surprise Season 6 pickup didn’t come until after Speight had wrapped production on both of his Season 5 episodes — “BlueBallz,” which dropped with Season 5A last month, and “A Little Harmless Stalking,” which will launch with Season 5B at a later date — meaning he, and everyone else, believed those installments were going to be leading up to the show’s grand finale.

But Speight tells TheWrap he’s confident that the fortunate turn of events that changed his final season episodes into just Season 5 episodes, especially the one that comes in the back half of the season, won’t do “any damage to the storyline” that was initially intended to bring “Lucifer” to an end.

'Lucifer': Kevin Alejandro on Directing Tom Ellis Fighting Tom Ellis, Dan's Hellish Discovery

“I’ll tell you this. If I’ve learned anything from ‘Supernatural,’ it’s that finales don’t mean a whole hell of a lot,” Speight said. “They’re always flowing. I say that because every time I was a part of ‘Supernatural’ and I’d see how they’d wrap up a season, I’d think to myself, well, they’ve just screwed themselves. There’s no way out of this. There’s no more story to be gleaned because they just ended it all. And the first episode of the new season, they find a way to lift the plane off the tarmac one more time, and I have no doubt that the ‘Lucifer’ writers will do the same.”

Speight’s “A Little Harmless Stalking” is Episode 13 of Season 5, which is “more towards the end of the season arc, which was going to be the end of the show’s arc originally,” he said. Rather than diving deeper into Lucifer (Ellis) and God’s (Dennis Haysbert)’s father/son issues — which are set up to be a big part of the back half of Season 5 — Speight says this hour focuses on fan-favorite character Dr. Linda Martin (played by Rachael Harris).

“My second episode teaches a lot on Rachael Harris’ character, Dr. Linda. She plays very heavy in my episode, which, by the way, was a real treat, because she’s a powerhouse actress and funny as all get out, so that was a delight. So much of my episode really centers around her. There of course is always the powerhouse wizardry of Tom Ellis and his storyline, but my episode specifically wasn’t hammering home that through-line.”

Tom Ellis Explains How 'Lucifer's' Season 5 Ending Was Turned Into Its Sixth and 'Final, Final' Season

“Without saying anything that I shouldn’t say, Dr. Linda gets in over her head in a situation that is very unlike her to get involved in — but she does so for reasons that will make sense as the show progresses,” Speight added. “So it’s not always the funny Dr. Linda. You know, we see funny Dr. Linda, but this is also — there’s a lot of heart to her character and we see a lot of that heart in this episode.”

Speight says it’s a “powerful episode on several levels” and that the switch from a final season chapter to a fifth season chapter doesn’t tarnish it.

“All the power and impact of this storyline that they had going through this season is going to make fans more eager to see more, because you don’t want to see what you love go away. So knowing that it’s going to return, I think they’re going to be even more committed to the journey that ‘Lucifer’ takes us on in Season 5.”

'Lucifer': Tom Ellis Talks 'Evil' Twin Michael's Dark Plan, Lucifer's God/Daddy Issues

In case you were wondering, Speight will get his shot to be involved in the actual final season of “Lucifer,” as he says it’s “looking like” he will be directing an episode of Season 6. No production start has been given for those batch of episodes yet.

Find out what Ellis told TheWrap about Season 5B — and Season 6 — here.

“Lucifer” Season 5A is streaming now on Netflix.

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and re... Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m. MTV Series: "16 and Recovering" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 9 p.m. MTV Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A HBO Max Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Noughts + Crosses" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Peacock Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 5 Time: N/A Amazon Prime Video Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Starz Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Spectrum Originals Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Duchess" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. HBO Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. Epix Series: "Tosh.0" Net: Comedy Central Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 10 p.m. Comedy Central Series: "Archer" Net: FXX Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: 10 p.m. FXX Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m. Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season Fox Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Masked Singer" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A Amazon Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m. FX Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m. Fox Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m. Fox Series: "Weakest Link" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 28 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m. FX Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC Series: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: 8:30 p.m. NBC Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Getty Series: "Emily in Paris" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Undercover Boss" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 9 p.m. CBS Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m. Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Epix Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m. AMC Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season DC Universe Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Fox Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. The CW Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m. The CW Series: "The Right Stuff" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Disney+ Series: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m. AMC Series: "The Bachelorette" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ABC Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season The CW Series: "The Amazing Race" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. CBS Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A CBS All Access Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "Shark Tank" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "America's Funniest Home Videos" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ABC Series: "Unsolved Mysteries" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Supermarket Sweep" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 8 p.m. Getty Series: "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 9 p.m. ABC Series: "Card Sharks" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC Series: "The Voice" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "Superstore" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Queen's Gambit" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. HBO Series: "This Is Us" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago Med" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago Fire" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "Chicago PD" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 10 p.m. NBC Series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. NBC Series: "The Blacklist" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. NBC Series: "The Crown" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: N/A Netflix Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A Hulu Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A CBS All Access

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)