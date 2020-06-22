‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Finally Gets Premiere Date From Netflix (Video)

Netflix has finally set the premiere date for the first half of Season 5 of “Lucifer” with an announcement that is missing any mention of this being the show’s final season.

On Monday, the streaming service dropped a 66.6-second video of “the hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments” from the first four seasons of the Tom Ellis-led drama, which you can view above and here. At the end of the clip, it’s revealed that “Lucifer” Season 5A will launch Aug. 21.

Though the teaser doesn’t show any footage from the new batch of episodes, Netflix has offered up this description: “Lucifer (Ellis), bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) in particular. In the stunning fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘will they or won’t they?'”

When Netflix renewed “Lucifer” — which aired its first three seasons on Fox — for a fifth season last spring, the streaming service said that would be the show’s final. However, TVLine reported last month that Ellis has a new deal in place with Warner Bros TV for a potential sixth season, and you’ll notice that in both today’s date announcement video for Season 5A and the season description above, the word “final” is nowhere to be seen.

Representatives for Warner Bros. TV and Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on “Lucifer’s” Season 6 renewal status.

As Netflix previously announced, the fifth season of “Lucifer” will consist of 16 episodes and be broken into two parts, Season 5A and Season 5B, each with eight episodes. No word yet on when Season 5B will debut.

“Lucifer” stars Ellis in the title role of Lucifer Morningstar, German as Det. Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. Season 4 also starred series newcomer Inbar Lavi as Eve.

Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the DC Entertainment series. Developed by Tom Kapinos, “Lucifer” is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.

“Lucifer” is produced for Netflix by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Readers who need a refresher on what happened at the end of “Lucifer” Season 4 can find TheWrap’s interview with Ellis here.