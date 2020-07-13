‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Trailer: Lucifer Is Back From Hell – Actually, His Evil Twin Is (Video)

Meet Michael

| July 13, 2020 @ 6:40 AM Last Updated: July 13, 2020 @ 6:53 AM

Netflix dropped the trailer for the first half of Season 5 of “Lucifer” on Monday, revealing that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) will be returning from hell much sooner than you probably anticipated. Oh, wait, that’s because it’s not actually Lucifer — it’s his evil twin, Michael.

In the trailer for Season 5A, which you can watch via the video above, Chloe (Lauren German) is trying desperately to move on with her life after Lucifer’s decision to return to run his fiery kingdom at the end of Season 4. She has been focusing on work and hanging with Maz (Lesley-Ann Brandt) in hopes of healing — and then Lucifer pops right back up from the depths of hell. Except, um, we soon find out that who we think is Lucifer is his twin — and a rather evil one at that — Michael.

Here’s the official description for the first half of “Lucifer” Season 5, which launches Aug. 21 on Netflix:

In the stunning and satisfying fifth season of Lucifer, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?”

Last month, Netflix renewed “Lucifer” for a sixth season and final season after previously announcing the show’s upcoming fifth season — which is going to be broken into Season 5A and Season 5B — would be its final.

Netflix resurrected “Lucifer” back in June 2018, picking the series up for a fourth season after it had been canceled by Fox. Season 4 debuted on the streaming service almost a year later, in May 2019, and one month after the launch, Netflix renewed “Lucifer” for a 16-episode fifth and final season set to debut in 2020.

“Lucifer” stars Ellis in the tile role of Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. Season 4 also starred series newcomers Inbar Lavi as Eve and Graham McTavish as Father Kinley.

Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the DC Entertainment series, which was developed by Tom Kapinos and is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo.

“Lucifer” is produced for Netflix by Jerry Bruckheimer Television in association with Warner Bros. Television.

