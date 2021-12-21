• After Carole Lombard's death, she came to Lucy in a dream and encouraged her to do "I Love Lucy"
If it wasn't for a "message from beyond the grave" from the Queen of Screwball Comedies, Carole Lombard, "I Love Lucy" might never have happened. Lombard and Lucy struck up a close friendship in her early days struggling in Hollywood, as Lucy studied Lombard's comedic style.
"When I'm weighing a particularly difficult decision. sometimes I ask myself what Carole would've said, and it helps. She gave me lots of pointers on what she called studio behavior," Lucy said of Carole.
In 1942, Lombard, who was married to Clark Gable, died in a plane crash while touring the country selling war bonds. More than a dozen years later, when Lucy was weighing whether or not to give up her highly-paid movie career and Desi's band commitments to go for broke on TV, Lombard visited Lucy in a dream and encouraged her to take a leap of faith.
"Carole Lombard appeared to me in a dream. She was wearing one of those slinky bias-cut gowns of the '30s, waving a long, black cigarette holder in her hand. 'Go on. kid,' she advised me eagerly. 'Give it a whirl.'"