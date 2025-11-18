Lucy Liu Attributes ‘Strange Lull’ in Career to Hollywood Stereotyping: ‘It Was a Sign of Disrespect’

Lucy Liu says she can explain that “strange lull” in her career.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Liu said that despite a successful string of action movies like “Kill Bill” and “Charlie’s Angels” alongside her TV work like “Ally McBeal,” Hollywood’s focus on “marketability” for actors of color caused a stall in her career.

“I remember being like, ‘Why isn’t there more happening?’” Liu said. “I didn’t want to participate in anything where I felt like they weren’t even taking me seriously. How am I being given these offers that are less than when I started in this business? It was a sign of disrespect to me, and I didn’t really want that. I didn’t want to acquiesce to that.”

She added: “I haven’t gone out and changed my face; there’s only so much I can do. I cannot turn myself into somebody who looks Caucasian, but if I could, I would’ve had so many more opportunities.”

Liu slammed those who accused her of perpetuating the “Dragon Lady” stereotype with her role in “Kill Bill.” She pointed to other actors not being viewed as playing stereotypical assassins aside from her.

“Other characters that are strong, that are not Asian, are not Dragon ladies,” she said. “They are strong lawyers or politicians or mothers or doctors. But if I’m a doctor, then I’m going to be categorized as a super smart, nerdy Asian woman. I can’t get away from it because it’s trailing me because they want to label me.”

Liu’s performance in Quentin Tarantino’s film is heading back to the big screen in December with “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.” The film removes the cliffhanger ending from Vol. 1 and the recap that began Vol. 2, combining both into one film — as Tarantino originally intended.