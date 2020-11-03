Luis Troyano, ‘Great British Bake Off’ Contestant, Dies at 48

Luis Troyano, a “Great British Bake Off'” contestant who was the competition’s 2014 runnerup, has died. He was 48.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away,” the “Great British Bake Off” show account tweeted Tuesday. “It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

