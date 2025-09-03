‘Shrinking’ Star Luke Tennie Joins ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5 as Recurring Guest Star

Luke Tennie, best known for starring as Sean in Bill Lawrence’s hit dramedy “Shrinking,” has joined the cast of “Abbott Elementary.”

The actor steps into the classroom as Dominic, a new teacher at Abbott Elementary.

“Y’all … I am so excited,” Tennie wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, celebrating the news.

Quinta Brunson chimed in underneath his comment, also sharing her excitement for his casting.

“Not me super excited by this announcement as if I didn’t know,” the creator wrote.

Tennie will be join the show alongside fellow stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford.

Aside from “Shrinking,” Tennie also recently starred in MGM film “The Nickel Boys.” More of his previous work includes the Paramount+ series “Players,” CBS’ “CSI: Vegas,” the Syfy’s “Deadly Class” and more.