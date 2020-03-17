Lyle Waggoner, ‘Carol Burnett Show’ Star, Dies at 84

Lyle Waggoner, an actor known for starring on “The Carol Burnett Show,” died Tuesday at age 84, according to TMZ.

He was also known for appearing on the “Wonder Woman” TV series as Major Steve Trevor from 1975 to 1979.

Reps for Waggoner did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but a source close to his family confirmed to TMZ that he died peacefully at his home Tuesday morning surrounded by his wife and sons.

The actor appeared in over 170 episodes of “The Carol Burnett Show,” voicing various characters as well the announcer between 1967 and 1974.

His first television credit was a 1966 episode of “Gunsmoke” called “Wishbone,” on which he played a character named Aikens. He also appeared in an episode of the original “Lost in Space” series, “The Barbara Eden Show,” and “The ABC Comedy Hour” before landing on “The Carol Burnett Show.”

After that, he appeared on the TV series “Maude,” a few episodes of “The Love Boat” as well as the TV movie “The Love Boat II,” and an episode of “Charlie’s Angels” and “Mork & Mindy.”

He appeared in a few episodes of “Happy Days,” “Murder, She Wrote” and in an episode of “That ’70s Show.” His last credit came in 2005 with an episode of “The War at Home,” but took time off from his acting career to run a trailer-leasing business called “Star Waggons.”

He is survived by his wife Sharon Kennedy and his sons Jason and Beau.