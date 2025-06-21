Lynn Hamilton, ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘The Waltons’ Actress, Dies at 95

Lynn Hamilton, who played Redd Foxx’s girlfriend Donna on “Sandford and Son” and Miss Verdie on “The Waltons,” died Thursday of natural causes at her home in Chicago. She was 95.

Hamilton also played Vivian Potter on “Generations” from 1989 to 1991. Her additional credits included “Designing Women,” “Roots: The Next Generation,” “227” and “The Practice.”

Hamilton’s first appearance on “Sandford and Son” was in 1972 when she played a landlady who chastised Demond Wilson’s Lamont Sanford after he argued with his father, Fred Sanford, and then got his own place. Producers of the series decided to upgrade the role, and Hamilton became Fred’s girlfriend.

Play video

Alzenia Lynn Hamilton was born April 25, 1930, in Yazoo City, Mississippi. She and her family moved to Chicago when Hamilton was young, and she first began acting with a South Side theater company.

A 1956 move to New York City opened up opportunities and Hamilton was in four Broadway plays. She joined the Seattle Repertory Theatre in 1966 before moving to Los Angeles.

Hamilton was married to Frank Jenkins from 1964 until his death in 2014.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of her death.