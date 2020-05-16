Director Lynn Shelton’s Death Stuns Hollywood: ‘I Can’t Believe I’ll Never Hear Her Laugh Again’

“We were starting a life together,” Shelton’s partner, comedian Marc Maron, mourns

| May 16, 2020 @ 2:59 PM Last Updated: May 16, 2020 @ 3:01 PM
Director Lynn Shelton’s unexpected death Saturday at the age of 54 has rocked her friends and artist friends in Hollywood, many of whom have taken to social media to share their grief.

Shelton’s creative collaborator and romantic partner issued a statement voicing his love for her and his disbelief that she is gone.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment,” he wrote. “I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.”

Maron went on: “She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Here are just a handful of the many, many tributes pouring in:

