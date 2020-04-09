Los Angeles police are pursuing a single suspect who shot and killed up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper Mac P Dawg and injured an unidentified woman in the Koreatown neighborhood of L.A. on Monday night.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name was Joshua Andrade Galvez, was killed shortly before 8 p.m. PT at the cross streets of Hobart Place and Beverly Blvd., LAPD public information officer Norma Eisenman told TheWrap.

The unnamed female victim, approximately 20 years old, was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Monday night, Eisenman said. No further information about her or her condition was immediately available.

“The suspect approached on foot, fired multiple rounds, striking both victims,” Eisenman said, adding that Galvez was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. “The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.”

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, Eisenman said, and no suspect has yet been named.

Mac P Dawg was a friend and collaborator of former Shoreline Mafia member Fenix Flexin and current member Ohgeesy. He had just released a new music video last Friday for a song called “Salt Shaker” featuring rapper Doley Bernays.

Last month, he released the video for a song called “Same Kid” featuring the rapper Bayline. He had also dropped music videos with both Fenix Flexin and Ohgeesy last year.