Mac P Dawg Murder Update: Single Suspect Shot Rapper and Female Companion, LAPD Says

Associate of Shoreline Mafia hip-hop group was shot and killed Monday

| April 9, 2020 @ 10:05 AM Last Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 10:20 AM
Mac P Dawg (1)

Mac P Dog in "Let Me Know" music video feat. Ohgeesy via YouTube

Los Angeles police are pursuing a single suspect who shot and killed up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper Mac P Dawg and injured an unidentified woman in the Koreatown neighborhood of L.A. on Monday night.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name was Joshua Andrade Galvez, was killed shortly before 8 p.m. PT at the cross streets of Hobart Place and Beverly Blvd., LAPD public information officer Norma Eisenman told TheWrap.

The unnamed female victim, approximately 20 years old, was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition Monday night, Eisenman said. No further information about her or her condition was immediately available.

“The suspect approached on foot, fired multiple rounds, striking both victims,” Eisenman said, adding that Galvez was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. “The suspect fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.”

Also Read: Rising LA Rapper Mac P Dawg Shot Dead at 24, Shoreline Mafia Members Say

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing, Eisenman said, and no suspect has yet been named.

Mac P Dawg was a friend and collaborator of former Shoreline Mafia member Fenix Flexin and current member Ohgeesy. He had just released a new music video last Friday for a song called “Salt Shaker” featuring rapper Doley Bernays.

Last month, he released the video for a song called “Same Kid” featuring the rapper Bayline. He had also dropped music videos with both Fenix Flexin and Ohgeesy last year.

20 Virus Outbreak Movies, From 'The Seventh Seal' to 'Contagion' (Photos)

  • Contagion Seventh Seal 12 Monkeys Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Outbreak Dustin Hoffman Cuba Gooding Jr Kevin Spacey Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Cabin Fever 2002 Eli Roth Disease Outbreak Movies
  • 28 Days Later Cillian Murphy 28 Weeks Later Jeremy Renner Virus Outbreak Movies
  • Black Death Sean Bean Virus Outbreak Movies
1 of 17

Netflix and chill?

We're not saying this is inspired by recent events that fill us with terror and insomnia, but we are saying that if you happen to relate to that feeling, here's a list of very cathartic movies about virus outbreaks to get you through it. Whether you want realism, fantasy, horror or maybe computer stuff, we have you covered. Feel free to take a personal day and not leave the house while you watch. And, before you ask: This whole gallery could have been nothing but zombie movies, so we decided to limit things to just Zombie movies that make the disease aspect front and center.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE