Peacock’s a friggin’ genius: The new NBCUniversal streaming service has picked up Will Forte’s “MacGruber” to series.

The comedy series is based on Forte’s classic “Saturday Night Live” parody of “MacGyver” — the Richard Dean Anderson one, not the 2016 reboot.

In 2010, Forte, John Solomon and Jorma Taccone adapted the series of “SNL” sketches into a surprisingly good feature film. The movie, which costarred Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe and Val Kilmer, will exist within the universe of the new sitcom.

The streaming version of “MacGruber,” for which Forte will reprise his title role, gets eight half-hour episodes.

Also Read: 'Last Man on Earth': Will Forte Reveals Where Those Sports Balls Reside in Real Life

Forte will write and executive produce Peacock’s “MacGruber” with film collaborators Solomon and Taccone. Taccone will again direct.

Here is the Peacock series’ premise: After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past: Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil — only to find that evil… may be lurking within.

Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David are other executive producers of the Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video series.

Explosion!