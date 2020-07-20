‘MacGyver’ Star Lucas Till Says He Felt ‘Suicidal’ Due to Ex-Showrunner’s ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior

Till says he was verbally abused, bullied and body-shamed by Peter Lenkov, who was fired by CBS earlier this month

| July 20, 2020 @ 3:57 PM Last Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 4:30 PM
Lucas Till on MacGyver

CBS

“MacGyver” star Lucas Till said that he felt “suicidal” during the first season of the CBS reboot because of “unacceptable” verbal abuse from showrunner Peter Lenkov, who was recently fired by the network.

“I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work,” Till said in an interview published Monday by Vanity Fair Monday, two weeks after Lenkov — who was also showrunner on “Magnum PI” and the recently ended “Hawaii Five-0” — was fired by CBS for creating a toxic work environment. “But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable. I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he’s treated the people around me — that’s just my breaking point.”

Till told Vanity Fair that he had been verbally abused, bullied and body-shamed by Lenkov, adding that Lenkov  fostered the show’s hostile environment for cast and crew even though he rarely visited the set himself.

Also Read: 'MacGyver,' 'Magnum PI' Showrunner Peter Lenkov Fired by CBS Over Toxic Work Environment

Lenkov’s attorney Dale Kinsella did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but told Vanity Fair that Till’s accusations are “100 percent false and untrue” and that the former “MacGyver” boss “has championed (Till) from the very beginning and has been nothing but supportive of him.”

Till told Vanity Fair that he made his problems with Lenkov known to CBS executives both in 2017 — not long after “MacGyver” premiered — and again earlier this year, but he thought “they just took it as some crazy actor trying to get more money” and not as serious concerns.

According to Vanity Fair, an individual with knowledge of the situation said that Till’s most recent complaint to network execs prompted a more formal inquiry that led to Lenkov’s termination earlier this month.

Also Read: 'Magnum PI' Showrunner Says CBS Reboot Actually Does Have a Latinx Writer

During that investigation, Vanity Fair says Till sent a five-page letter to the head of CBS TV Studios’ human resources department, which included these remarks about Lenkov: “There was always something about my appearance that wouldn’t please him like when I was in a hospital gown and our producer…thought it was funny that (Lenkov) said my legs were ‘f—ing hideous’ and we can never show them again. Honestly, I found some humor in that comment as well, but you can imagine if that was a more sensitive spot that he had hit, and often did. Just like the time he screamed a (a director) ‘Oh, my f—ing God! Tuck his shirt in, he looks like a little f—ing boy.’ Just hire a 35 year old then.”

Till, a 29-year-old actor who first broke out as the teenage star of 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” (and two of its sequels), continued about the struggles of playing an adult action hero. “I’ve struggled with maintaining ‘man weight’ on the show because of the stress, no time to work out, and an unpredictable schedule for proper nourishment,” he said.

The “MacGyver” star also voiced concerns about Lenkov’s treatment of co-star Meredith Eaton, who Till said was forced to stand for hours while filming after suffering an on-set injury that “was not dealt with properly.” In addition, Till said, “Peter would frantically email and call her insisting on knowing when she would be able to walk at a fast pace again.”

Eaton declined Vanity Fair’s request for comment and Lenkov’s lawyer told the outlet that the former showrunner “denied all allegations of mistreatment of Eaton of any kind, at any time.”

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

Vanity Fair published this statement from Lenkov in response to its story: “Now is the time to listen and I am listening. It’s difficult to hear that the working environment I ran was not the working environment my colleagues deserved, and for that, I am deeply sorry. I accept responsibility for what I am hearing and am committed to doing the work that is required to do better and be better.”

CBS TV Studios fired Lenkov on July 7, ending their relationship with the showrunner one year before his overall deal was up.

“Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments,” the studio said in a statment at the time. “Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action.”

Representatives for Lenkov, Till, CBS and CBS TV Studios did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on Till’s comments about Lenkov.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Netflix
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • Cursed Netflix
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Love on the Spectrum Netflix
  • Corporate Comedy Central
  • Room 104 HBO
  • wynonna earp kat barrell Syfy
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Catfish MTV
  • Coroner The CW
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks CBS All Access
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • jeffrey epstein
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Lovecraft Country HBO
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness HBO Max
  • Love Fraud Showtime
  • A.P. Bio - Season 2 NBCUniversal
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • The Boys Antony Starr Homelander Amazon Season 2 Trailer Amazon Prime Video
  • Hulu
1 of 77

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE