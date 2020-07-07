Peter Lenkov, one of CBS’ most prolific showrunners, has been fired following an investigation into multiple accusations that he created a toxic work environment.

Lenkov is the showrunner for CBS dramas “MacGyver” and “Magnum PI” and created the network’s “Hawaii Five-0” reboot, which ended earlier this year.

“Peter Lenkov is no longer the executive producer overseeing MacGyver and Magnum P.I., and the studio has ended its relationship with him,” a CBS TV Studios spokesperson said in a statement. “Monica Macer will be the showrunner on ‘MacGyver’ and Eric Guggenheim will run ‘Magnum P.I.’ Both are currently executive producers on their respective series. Our studio is committed to ensuring safe and respectful production environments. Over the past year, we have assigned human resource production partners to every show, expanded staff training and increased reporting options. We will continue to evolve our practices with continued focus on building trust with all who work on our sets. Every complaint is taken seriously, every claim is investigated, and when evidence is clear that policies were violated and values not upheld, we take decisive action.”

Representatives for Lenkov did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Lenkov’s dismissal, reporting that Lenkov was the subject of at least three different complaints that said he was manipulative or abusive.

Lenkov was let go with a year left on his overall deal with CBS Studios. He becomes the latest showrunner fired by CBS over reasons involving poor behavior. “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner Brad Kern was fired in 2018 over claims of abuse and harassment — and after CBS conducted multiple investigations into Kern’s behavior — and Brad Kushell was dismissed as co-showrunner of the short-lived “Fam” over the use of “inappropriate language in the workplace.” CBS Studios executive Vinnie Favale was also placed on leave over allegations of misconduct.

Most of these executives and showrunners were under CBS’ days run by Leslie Moonves, who himself left the network after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in late 2018, allegations that he denied.