mackenzie scott bezos

Getty Images

$6 Billion Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott (Formerly Bezos) Emerges as 2020’s Real Superhero

WAXWORD

by | December 28, 2020 @ 6:45 AM

“There are glass ceilings in philanthropy too, and she just broke it,” one expert says

One of the very big things that happened in the Year of Our Misery 2020 was something spectacularly good: an historic distribution of gifts by Mackenzie Scott — ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — of nearly $6 billion to more than 300 nonprofit organizations doing community-based work.

These included large gifts to historically black colleges, to groups run by LGBTQ activists and old-school charities like Easter Seals, United Ways and Good Wills across the country.

Become a member to read more.
Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]