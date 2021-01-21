Macklemore is back in the booth — and the Twitter conversation — with a pretty hot freestyle, “Trump’s Over.” The title may seem self-explanatory, and while MAGA machine does get the worst of it, not even newly sworn-in President Joe Biden comes away unscathed. (“Biden my dog, but he’s close to getting put down.”) Nor do a segment of liberals who Macklemore believes care more about the environment (and toothpaste ingredients, apparently) than the Black Lives Matter movement.

The best line, however, might Macklemore’s take on the Capitol Building rioters. Just stop it, Brian.

Watch the video above.

Below are the full lyrics, courtesy of Genius.com. (We edited them a little bit to censor the curse words for the sensitive types — and to preserve the “Thrift Shop” rapper’s solid Bono/U2 punchline.)

[Intro]

(Ha, ha, that’s enough, that’s enough, that’s enough!)

Fifty grand I get this all in one take, ayy

(Turn it up!)

[Verse 1]

Now, all you high-fiving MAGA white boys drinking White Claws

Care about your taxes more than human rights, sign off

You no mask-wearing, big truck-driving

“Blue lives matter,” talking s— about the riots

Double standard once the white folks went and tried it

“They’re patriots,” no, those are terrorists, Brian

And all you liberals out there being silent

While Black people dying at the hands of police violence

That care more about animal rights and recycling

And bicycling and the climate and toothpaste with iron

You, too, are complicit, you, too, getting brought up

Give it to you pro Bono, U2 are the problem

I’m white there with ya, silence on all us

Comfy in my privilege like, “Should I risk all this?”

Yes, and if you think I care to lose you as a fan

Peace out, bitch, you know exactly where I stand

[Chorus]

Trump’s over, he lost (He lost)

Social media kicked him off, he gone (He gone)

Throw a party on the White House lawn, retire the liar

Impeach that orange ho, so long (You’re fired)

Trump’s over, he lost (He lost)

Social media kicked him off, he gone (Yeah)

Throw a party on the White House lawn, retire the liar

Impeach that orange ho, so long

[Verse 2]

It’s like Trump is just a symptom that we ain’t free from

Just old white supremacy that he would feed us

We celebrating, but to think a new era’s begun

Still half the country feels the same way that he does, so

What the f— are we gonna do now?

Biden my dog, but he’s close to getting put down

Surprise, another old white guy in the House

Who’s fine, we just hold our breath when he opens his mouth

We thought 2021 was gonna save us

We thought that we were gonna all love our neighbors

We thought COVID was over being contagious

Nope, America still armed, dumb, and dangerous

[Chorus]

Trump’s over, he lost (He lost)

Social media kicked him off, he gone (He gone)

Throw a party on the White House lawn, retire the liar

Impeach that orange ho, so long (You’re fired)

Trump’s over, he lost (He lost)

Social media kicked him off, he gone (Yeah)

Throw a party on the White House lawn, retire the liar

Impeach that orange ho, so long (You’re fired)

[Outro]

Dad, wait one second

Look, I want you to say the rest of the part and then I say

“Donald Trump is gone!

Donald Trump’s gone, sick-a-nin-nin town?

Got that voice, now sick-a-nin-nin lime?”