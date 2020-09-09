Macro Bolsters TV Division With Five New Executive Hires

Macro’s TV division on Wednesday announced five new hires to help bolster the studio’s executive ranks. Macro TV studios President Marta Fernandez revealed the addition of Inga Dyer as senior vice president of business and legal affairs, Aisha Corpas Wynn as vice president of alternative programming, Ahmadou Seck and Khalid Jordan as directors of development and Ilayda Yigit (not pictured) as manager.

Fernandez, herself, joined as president of former WME partner Charles D. King’s media company just last year to help grow and oversee Macro’s TV slate, which includes “Gentefied,” “Dawn,” and the Michael B. Jordan-produced “Raising Dion” for Netflix. Allen Hughes is also directing a five-part docuseries on Tupac Shakur with the full cooperation of the late rapper’s estate.

“As MACRO Television Studios continues to grow and expand, I am so excited to work alongside all of these truly talented individuals that further the mission at the company to elevate artists of color and bring real change to the industry,” Fernandez said in a statement “Our new team members will support the studio’s robust slate of programming along with our expansion into the scripted space and launch of our alternative programming slate that will include unscripted, reality and podcasts.”

Each new executive will report to Fernandez.

Dyer has 20+ years of experience in business and legal affairs. She joins Macro from Revolt Media & TV where she was general counsel. Prior to that, she served in various roles in business and legal affairs at BET Networks, Spike TV and Magic Johnson Enterprises, negotiating competitive and precedent-setting deals.

Macro Television Studios is a division of Macro the multi-platform media company representing the voice of Black, indigenous and people of color, founded by King in 2015.

Wynn was most recently head of development for Anthony Anderson and Bunim/Murray Productions’ partnership, where she oversaw unscripted and animation programming. Her production company, A Wynn Wynn Production, produced HBO’s “After the Thrones” where she was showrunner/co-executive producer. She created/executive produced VH1ʼs “Iʼm Married To A…,” A&Eʼs “Flipping Miami” and Snapchat’s “Road Trippin’ with Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion.”

Seck most recently was a creative executive with Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment. He began his career at CAA before landing a development position at Participant Media. While at Overbrook, he was part of the development team for the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” where he was also an associate producer. He has also held leadership positions with CAA’s Multicultural Committee, Colour Entertainment and AfroBrunch.

Jordan joins from Warner Horizon, where he was the manager of drama and comedy development. While there, he worked with showrunners and creators including Stephanie Allain, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, Janine Sherman Barrios and Bill Lawrence. Before that he was the development manager for Mass Appeal under multi-hyphenate filmmaker Sacha Jenkins and helped bolster the group’s scripted and non-scripted development.

Yigit comes to the studio from the literary packaging department at WME, building out her expertise in tracking, acquiring and adapting IP for television. Earlier in her career, she worked on the support staff for the “Narcos: Mexico” writers room. In addition to her regular executive duties as manager, she will continue to shepherd literary adaptations driven by authors and television writers of color for the studio’s slate.

The studio has many projects in development including “Dawn.” Amazon Studios and Macro Television Studios partnered with Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks to develop, with a script to series commitment, Octavia E. Butler’s 1987 science-fiction novel for television. Victoria Mahoney will create, adapt and direct the series.

UCP and Macro Television Studios are also developing “Miss NG” for HBO Max with Carlos Portugal attached to write and executive produce the one-hour drama/mystery. The studio also inked a development deal with multi-hyphenate creative – actress/writer/director Numa Perrier for her “Toxic” television series. Perrier will executive produce the half-hour erotic thriller series, write and direct the pilot via her House of Numa production banner. In addition, Kevin Jordan has signed a first-look deal with Macro Television Studios. Under the deal so far, two series are being developed for Jordan to executive produce, “Thirst” and “Cordoba.”