The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked it up a notch once again for its 99th annual event on Thursday by adding five new balloons into the mix, including Derpy Tiger from “KPop Demon Hunters” and Buzz Lightyear.

“We have Pikachu, we have Buzz Lightyear, we have ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ we have ‘Stranger Things,’ We have a Dreamscape float with Debbie Gibson on the float,” Macy’s Inc. chairman CEO Tony Spring told “Today” on Thanksgiving morning. “There’s something for everyone.”

More than 3.5 million spectators were expected to show up in New York City on Thursday to watch in awe as numerous performers, musicians and media figures make their way down the 2.5-mile route from West 77th St. and Central Part West to Macy’s Herald Square.

While many were excited to see Goku from “Dragon Ball Z,” Stuart the Minion, and of course, Snoopy, some new characters have been added to the celebration. Along with Derpy and Buzz, Mario, Pac-Man and Shrek’s Onion Carriage made their debut.

Along with the 34 balloon blow-ups, the parade featured 28 floats, 29 performers, 11 marching bands, four balloonicles, 33 clown crews, nine performance groups and 14 specialty units. And who helped put the show together? About 8,000 participants and 5,000 volunteers, according to Spring.

Plus, celebrities like Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Shaggy, Jessica Chastain, Queen Latifah, Russell Wilson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Elaine Hendrix all made appearances. Check out the new balloons, below:

Derpy from “KPop Demon Hunters” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 (Getty Images)

Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story” at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 (Getty Images)

Pac-Man at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 (Getty Images)

Mario at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 (Getty Images)