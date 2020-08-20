The Central Park zoo crew from “Madagascar” is back and ready to party in a new prequel series set to stream on both Hulu and Peacock.

Debuting Sept. 7 on both platforms, “Madagascar: A Little Wild” features the beloved characters Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo from the original 2005 film and many sequels and spinoffs that have come out of the franchise since.

The series will feature original music, following the four characters as kids living at the Central Park Zoo’s rescue habitat. “They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures,” says DreamWorks.

Watch the trailer above.

Johanna Stein (“Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny”) executive produces Dana Starfield (“Monster High: Welcome to Monster High”) co-executive produces.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” features the voices of Tucker Chandler (“I Lost My Body”) as Alex, Amir O’Neil (“Mann and Wife”) as Marty, Shaylin Becton (“Fast & Furious: Spy Racers”) as Gloria, Luke Lowe (“Big City Greens”) as Melman, Jasmine Gatewood (“Animal Kingdom”) as Kate and Eric Petersen (“Kirstie”) as Ant’Ney.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” premieres Sept. 7 on Hulu and Peacock.