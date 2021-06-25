‘Madame X': JJ Abrams, Angela Robinson Developing Series for HBO Max

JJ Abrams and Angela Robinson are developing a “Madame X” series for HBO Max, based on the DC Comics character known as Madame Xanadu.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Abrams personally recruited Robinson to spearhead the one-hour drama.

In the DC comics, Madame X — an immortal sorceress who is part of the “Justice League Dark” universe — was known as Nimue and first appeared in 1978’s “Doorway to Nightmare” #1. The character was designed by cover artist Michael William Kaluta and the original storyline was developed by writer David Michelinie.

Abrams will executive produce through his Bad Robot banner in association with Warner Bros. Television. Ben Stephenson will also exec produce, with Rachel Rusch Rich as co-executive producer.

Madame X isn’t the only DC character Bad Robot is working on for HBO Max, as a new “Constantine” series is also in the works at the streamer. British novelist Guy Bolton is attached to write the script, and the series is set to tie into the “Justice League Dark” series currently in development at HBO Max.

First introduced in “The Saga of Swamp Thing” in 1985, John Constantine is one of DC Comics’ most popular characters. Constantine, an occult con man and detective, has led the company’s “Hellraiser” series since 1988.

Reps for HBO Max declined to comment.