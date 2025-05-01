‘Maddow’ Producer Andrew Dallos Leaves Show After 17 Years

Veteran “Rachel Maddow Show” producer Andrew Dallos is leaving the show and MSNBC, he announced on social media.

Dallos has been with MSNBC for nearly 25 years, he noted, and he has been with “Maddow” since the program’s first episode in 2008.

“During my time here, I’ve been privileged to work alongside some amazing colleagues,” Dallos wrote. “Special thanks to Rachel Maddow for the opportunity to join her team on the very first day of her show and giving me the journey of a lifetime.”

His exit comes as “Maddow” is set to return to airing one day per week on Mondays, after the show moved to a full Monday-Friday schedule to coincide with President Trump’s first 100 days back in the White House.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on who, if anyone, will fill the void left by Dallos.

Dallos is leaving “Maddow” as it has been on a bit of a hot streak lately. The program, which airs at 9:00 p.m. ET, averaged more than 2 million viewers during April, making it MSNBC’s top show.

The strong showing for “Maddow” comes as MSNBC and CNN have otherwise failed to match the ratings both channels received during the first few months of Trump’s presidency in 2017. On the other hand, Fox News, as TheWrap reported earlier this week, saw its ratings increase during the president’s first 100 days when compared to his first term.