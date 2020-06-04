Madeleine McCann Assumed Dead by German Prosecutors

Madeleine McCann, the 3-year-old girl who went missing during a family vacation in Portugal in 2007, is assumed dead by German prosecutors following the identification of a new suspect earlier this week.
According to BBC, Hans Christian Wolters of the Braunschweig Public Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday, “We are assuming that the girl is dead. With the suspect, we are talking about a sexual predator who has already been convicted of crimes against little girls and he’s already serving a long sentence.”
In German media reports, the suspect is identified only as Christian B. due to German privacy laws. He is a 43-year-old man currently serving a prison sentence. The BBC reported that the suspect was living regularly in the Algarve region of Portugal, where McCann went missing, between 1995 and 2007 and regularly committed burglaries and dealt drugs.
U.K.’s Metropolitan Police revealed the new suspect Wednesday and also described two vehicles he used around the time of her disappearance, and he is thought to have been in the Praia da Luz region on the night of May 3, 2007. They also revealed two phone numbers relevant to the investigation and are asking the public for any information they have pertaining to the numbers.
On Thursday, the Met Police tweeted that they had received over 270 calls and emails following the appeal on Wednesday.
The disappearance around McCann has been highly scrutinized and has been the subject of many theories, including the parents’ involvement and even the theory that McCann was shipped to Morocco and became a victim of child trafficking. The 3-year-old girl was asleep in a ground-floor apartment with her two siblings and a group of other children while the parents and their family friends dined at a restaurant 180 feet away. The parents took turns checking in on the children, but McCann’s mother discovered her missing at 10 p.m.
Investigators said the case remains a missing persons case because there is no “definitive evidence” that McCann is actually dead. According to CNN, Wolters would not elaborate on what evidence they have to support their assumption but said if the investigation leads to charges and a trial, the suspect would be tried in Germany, where murder is a criminal offense.
Finished 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'? Here Are 14 Other True-Crime Docs You Should Watch (Photos)
There are a lot of true-crime documentaries on Hulu, Netflix and HBO right now. Click through the gallery to find your next binge-worthy doc.
"The Confession Killer" (Netflix)
This Netflix true-crime doc looks into Henry Lee Lucas, known as one of America's most prolific serial killers, who admitted to hundreds of murders. But was it all a hoax?
Netflix
"The Keepers" (Netflix)
Ryan White's documentary series debuted in 2017 and explores the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik, who disappeared in November 1969 and whose body was discovered in January of 1970. The documentary investigates whether Father Joseph Maskell had Sister Cathy killed because she was about to expose him and others for sexually abusing teenage students at Archbishop Keough High School.
Netflix
"Abducted in Plain Sight" (Netflix)
In maybe one of the craziest stories ever, Jane Broberg is kidnapped by her neighbor, a family friend, on two separate occasions. The story also delves into how he was able to infiltrate a family and use their weaknesses to his advantage.
"Making a Murderer" (Netflix)
Perhaps one of the most famous Netflix documentaries, "Making a Murderer" looks into the murder of Teresa Halbach, for which Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey have been convicted for. A second part of the series focused on their appeals.
Netflix
"The Staircase" (Netflix)
“The Staircase” follows the trial of Michael Peterson after he reported in December 2001 that his wife had fallen down the stairs and died. However, there was a lot of blood and lacerations to the head that caused investigators to look into a possible homicide.
Netflix
"Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" (Netflix)
Directed by Joe Berlinger, the "Ted Bundy Tapes" looks at one of the most infamous killers, using previously unseen footage and unheard tape recordings from Bundy himself.
Netflix
"Don't F**k With Cats" (Netflix)
One of the newest true-crime docs, "Don't F**k With Cats" chronicles how internet sleuths uncovered a man who broke the internet's number one rule (Don't f**k with cats) and committed animal abuse and allegedly murdered a man.
Netflix
"Evil Genius" (Netflix)
“Evil Genius” tells the story of the “pizza bomber heist” and the murder of Brian Wells in 2003. The 46-year-old from Erie, Pennsylvania was a pizza delivery man who got involved in a bank robbery that included a scavenger hunt and a homemade bomb strapped around his neck. When he was arrested after robbing the bank, the bomb went off and killed Wells.
Netflix
"I Love You, Now Die" (HBO)
This doc follows the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy who died by suicide in his car in 2014. Soon after, police discovered alarming text messages from his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, which seemed to encourage him to kill himself.
HBO
"Behind Closed Doors" (HBO)
This documentary investigates the double murder of a 13-year-old girl and her family's servant at their home in India, which sparked a media frenzy.
HBO
"The Cheshire Murders" (HBO)
In 2007, two ex-convicts entered the Petit family home and tortured the family. The ordeal ended with rape, arson and a triple homicide.
HBO
"Mommy Dead & Dearest" (HBO)
Truly one of the most bizarre cases, "Mommy Dead & Dearest" is about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard, for which her daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, and Gypsy's boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, were accused. The doc explores looks into the years of abuse Gypsy suffered at the hands of her mother, who suffered from Munchausen by proxy.
HBO
"Who Killed Garrett Phillips?" (HBO)
This documentary examines the 2011 murder of 12-year-old Garrett Phillips and the subsequent trial of soccer coach and ex-boyfriend of Garrett's mother, Tandy Cyrus.
HBO
"The Murder of Laci Peterson" (Hulu)
The murder of Laci Peterson is one of the most heavily-debated murders in U.S. history. Laci went missing on Christmas Eve, while 8 months pregnant. Following a media frenzy, her husband, Scott, became a prime suspect. Scott Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death by hanging.
Hulu
1 of 15
Check out “Evil Genius,” “I Love You, Now Die” and “The Murder of Laci Peterson” on streamers
There are a lot of true-crime documentaries on Hulu, Netflix and HBO right now. Click through the gallery to find your next binge-worthy doc.