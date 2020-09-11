Go Pro Today

Madonna Reveals She's Writing a Biopic With Diablo Cody

"I hope I can portray or express what a thrilling time that was for me in every way," pop star says on Instagram Live

September 11, 2020

Madonna has disclosed the details of a secret project she has been writing with “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody, and it turns out it is a biopic about the pop star’s own life.

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, the pop star said that she and Cody have written 107 pages of a script. News of the project first leaked in August but it is still untitled.

Madonna said the project will document her coming up as an artist in New York in the early ’80s and her interactions with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Martin Burgoyne. It also touches on her time filming “Evita,” which she says led to an uncomfortable encounter with Andrew Lloyd Webber as she was adapting his stage musical.

“Honestly, [it’s] one of the best times of my life, and one of the worst times. I hope I can portray or express what a thrilling time that was for me in every way,” Madonna said in the video (via EW).

Madonna further clarified that the movie is not a musical but does feature key moments from her musical career, including scenes of her writing “Like a Prayer” — and the ensuing sponsorship conflict with Pepsi over the song’s music video.

Madonna gave no hint as to whom she might be eyeing to play her in the biopic but added that there will be a lot of scenes of the actress singing.

A biopic called “Blond Ambition” that focused on Madonna’s life once topped the Black List, but she later slammed the project as unauthorized and said, “Only I can tell my story.”

Cody is working on a project with HBO and was recently announced as the creator of a new series centered around teenage versions of “The Powerpuff Girls.”

Check out the full video of Madonna’s Instagram live segment above or click here.

