Madonna bares her soul – and comes close to baring a few other things, as well — in a rather ominous video of her in a milky bath in which she calls the coronavirus “the great equalizer.”

In the Instagram video posted Sunday, the pop icon sits in a milky bath with her knees drawn close to her chest. Surrounded by rose pedals and lit candles, and with a New Age instrumental playing in the background, she closes her eyes as if praying.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live… how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she says slowly and intently.

“It’s the great equalizer. And what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” she continues as if she has carefully meditated on every word. “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

She lets out a slight, “huh,” and adds, “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

It sounds like world news about the coronavirus pandemic has gotten the Material Girl down and she’s thinking about life.

Watch her video below.