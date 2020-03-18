Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin’s Mom and Fixture of ‘My Life on the D-List,’ Dies at 99

Maggie Griffin, Kathy Griffin’s mother and co-star of her Bravo reality series “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” died Tuesday. She was 99.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” Kathy Griffin tweeted Tuesday, alongside a picture of her and her mother. “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

Griffin’s mom Maggie appeared on “My Life on the D-List” from 2005 to 2010 and was a fan-favorite fixture of the series.

Maggie suffered from dementia, something Kathy shared with her fans via Instagram last January, writing in a post: “This is never easy for any child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything. My mom is 98 and up until this past couple years she was so sharp she always kept me on my toes. Her mind was so naturally quick, funny, and smart. No one could get anything past her. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating.”

Griffin added: “What I am most proud of when it comes to ‘My Life On The D List’ is that the show gave me the opportunity to show the world how naturally funny my parents were. When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond ‘you do!’ She never put on a show, she was the show. If you ever met my mom and asked for a photo, you should know it was a pleasure as much for her as it was for you. She loved making people happy and making people laugh. And trust me, I know she was the bigger star…thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving us a lifetime of memories.”

See Kathy Griffin’s Tuesday tweet announcing her mother’s death below.

