In this exclusive sneak peek from Apple ahead of Friday’s premiere of docuseries “They Call Me Magic,” Earvin “Magic” Johnson, recalls his notorious pool parties at the height of his fame with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Well you know, I was known for my parties,” the NBA legend laughs. “I had the best parties in Hollywood. Everybody wanted to come to the pool parties.”



Michael Cooper, a Lakers guard from 1978-1990, says, “It was fun, it was exciting. If you were a married guy, you’d get in trouble. If you were a single guy, you could get in trouble.”

There were plenty of beautiful women at these parties, but wives and girlfriends were not invited, which upset Johnson’s future wife Cookie so much, she walked out on him. The two eventually reunited and have now been married more than 30 years.

The four-part documentary event, which covers Johnson’s time with the Lakers and the impact of his HIV diagnosis, community activism and entrepreneurship, features interviews and first-hand accounts from Johnson, friends, family and teammates, including Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Spike Lee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Arsenio Hall, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa ("Dope") with cinematographer Rachel Morrison ("Black Panther"), the docuseries is produced for Apple by New Slate Ventures, XTR and Delirio Films, in association with h.wood Media.