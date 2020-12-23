Happy Festivus: The Magnolia Network just dropped the first trailer for Joanna Gaines’ new cooking series, “Magnolia Table.”

On the upcoming show, the “Fixer Upper” star spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again, according to its logline.

“If you’re looking to learn how to cut things, this is not the show for you,” Gaines says early on in the trailer while chopping up some veggies.

She’s also maybe not the best at zesting lemons.

You can watch the trailer above and in case you were wondering, that beautiful kitchen is a set, not the Gaineses’ personal kitchen.

Since the Magnolia Network and its upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service have not yet launched, Season 1 of “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines” will premiere Jan. 4, 2020 on Discovery+ — which is also the Discovery-owned streaming service’s launch date.

“While ‘Magnolia Table’ is technically a Magnolia Network series, the hope is that the show can coexist in some fashion on the rebranded DIY Network (and Magnolia SVOD service) and Discovery+,” a source familiar with the network told TheWrap.

They’ll figure it out, we’re sure — there is enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines to go around.

We do not yet have a date for the DIY-to-Magnolia cable rebrand or the launch of that streaming option. All we know is it will happen “later in 2021,” due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Magnolia Table” will not be the only Magnolia Network show that gets a preview on Discovery+. Magnolia Network is a joint venture between Discovery, Inc. and Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The Gaineses are rebooting “Fixer Upper” for Magnolia Network. That highly-anticipated comeback will run first on Discovery+ as well, as will the documentary “Courage to Run,” which chronicles Chip’s training for and running his first marathon.

Series premieres for 10 upcoming Magnolia Network series will be available in preview form on Discovery+.