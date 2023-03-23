Mahfouz Doss, Former HFPA President, Dies at 97

Mahfouz Doss, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has died.

He was 97.

HFPA announced the award-winning journalist’s death on Thursday.

“We are incredibly saddened at the passing of Mahfouz Doss,” said Helen Hoehne, current president of the HFPA in a statement. “He was a true pioneer of the HFPA, having joined the association in 1959 when the ceremonies were held at the famous Cocoanut Grove Club at the Ambassador Hotel. His six decades of service saw the growth of the Golden Globes into an iconic global brand. We are forever grateful for his leadership, generosity of spirit and his dedication as a journalist and colleague.”

In the memoriam on the Golden Globes’ website, it stated Doss died “after a brief illness”; no further information about his death was providd,

Doss spent much of his childhood in Port Said, Egypt. As a young kid, he knew he had a passion for the entertainment industry. In an interview with HFPA in 2013, Doss explained, “I used to live in Cairo. As a teenager, I used to go to movies. American movies were about 90% of the movies shown. And then some French movies. And some Indian movies. I was fascinated by the actors. And I was fascinated by the story.”

Doss went on to earn master’s degrees in chemistry from the University of Toulouse. Despite having a chemistry background, he decided to move to Los Angeles and chose entertainment journalism.

Doss was decorated journalist for six decades and eventually became the vice president, then the president of the association. He received many honors, including the “Man of the Year,” award from the Egyptian American organization, and he joined previous Nobel prize-winners and international politicians and scientists as honorees.

Doss is survived by his wife, Juliette, and his family, including his brother George, who is also HFPA member.