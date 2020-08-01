Mahlon Reyes, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand, Dies at 38

His wife Heather Sullivan says he suffered a heart attack on July 25

| August 1, 2020 @ 2:27 PM
Mahlon Reyes Deadliest Catch

Facebook/Mahlon Reyes

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch,” has died. He was 38.

Reyes’ wife Heather Sullivan told TMZ that he had suffered a heart attack in Whitefish, Montana, on July 25, and was taken off life support in the hospital the following day. A Facebook memorial page dedicated to Reyes says he passed away shortly after midnight on July 27.

While a spokesperson for the Discovery Channel has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment, E! News received a statement from the network confirming the death, saying it was “very sad news. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family.”

Also Read: Former 'Deadliest Catch' Skipper Blake Painter Found Dead at 38

The official cause of death is pending. Sullivan told TMZ that Reyes had no pre-existing health conditions. He was recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered while crabbing on the boat.

According to Sullivan, Reyes has been cremated and his ashes will be spread by some of his co-stars in the Bering Sea.

Also Read: 'Deadliest Catch' Season Finale: Wanna See a Really Gruesome Broken Leg? (Exclusive Video)

On July 30, fellow “Deadliest Catch” crewmember Nick McGlashan posted a photo of the group on Twitter with the caption, “Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes.”

Reyes first appeared on the Discovery Channel series in 2012 and has appeared in 14 episodes. The show follows crab fishermen aboard fishing vessels in the Bering Sea during the Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons.

Reyes is survived by his wife and four children.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • notable deaths Fred Willard Little Richard Jerry Stiller Death Gallery
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
1 of 76

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS