

Netflix announced Monday that it has entered into a creative partnership with “Maid” creator Molly Smith Metzler, who will write and produce new series and other projects for the streamer as part of a multi-year overall agreement.

“Maid,” which stars Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley, ranked on Netflix’s Global Top 10 most popular TV series (English) for 13 weeks and has earned 15 award nominations since its October premiere, including SAG, Critics’ Choice and Writers Guild Awards, and was named one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year.

“I’m honored to have worked closely with Molly over the years. As evidenced by her tremendous work on ‘Maid,’ she is a creative force and a gifted storyteller who knows how to be both profound and entertaining,’ Jinny Howe, vice president of Drama Series Development at Netflix, said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “Bringing ‘Maid’ to the screen was such a special collaboration – we’re proud of how well it resonated culturally, and look forward to Molly creating more of these impactful stories to come.”

Said Metzler, “I’m so thrilled to join the Netflix family after what’s already been a joyful and fulfilling partnership with Jinny Howe, who gave this playwright the opportunity to create ‘Maid.’ From day one, my collaboration with the entire Netflix team has been open, creative, and wildly supportive. I’m honored to call Netflix my home and very excited to keep this party going!”

Before creating the hit limited series, Metzler was an executive story editor for Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” and Hulu’s “Casual,” and also wrote for Showtime series “Shameless.”

Metzler will be creating content that is “impactful and socially-conscious, with empowering roles for women,” through her Quiet Coyote production banner.



She is a graduate of The Juilliard School, where she received the Lecomte du Noüy Prize from Lincoln Center twice. In 2018, she won the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting and the ATCA/Steinberg New Play Citation. Her plays include 2017’s “Cry It Out” and 2014’s “Elemeno Pea.” Metzler is currently writing a new play for The Kennedy Center and Manhattan Theatre Club.