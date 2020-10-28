HBO Max has acquired the U.K. dark comedy “Two Weeks to Live” starring “Game of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams.

The series, which you can watch a trailer for above, will debut on the streaming service Nov. 5. It currently airs on U.K. broadcaster, Sky.

Along with Williams, “Two Weeks to Live” stars Sian Clifford. It marks Williams’ first starring role since the HBO fantasy series ended last year.

Here is the logline for the series:

“Two Weeks to Live” tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad’s killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.

Produced by Kudos -a Banijay company, the dark comedy also stars, Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee and Thalissa Teixeira. The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, “Two Weeks to Live” is produced by Charlotte Surtees and directed by Al Campbell.