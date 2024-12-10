‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,’ ‘SNL’ Lead Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Nominees

“The Deliverance,” “The Substance,” “The Penguin” and the VMAs were among the other nominated films and TV series

beetlejuice-beetlejuice-michael-keaton-image
Michael Keaton in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” received the most nominations from the 12th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President, announced on Tuesday morning. The movie, directed by Tim Burton and starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, racked up five nominations.

In the movie category, Netflix’s “The Deliverance” and Mubi’s “The Substance” both earned three nominations. “Deadpool & Wolverine,” “Gladiator II” and “Wicked” each earned two. In TV, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” led with four nods, followed by HBO’s “The Penguin” and “MTV Video Music Awards” with three.

The 2025 MUAHS nominations span 23 categories that cover makeup and hairstyling achievement in film, television, commercials, music videos and live theater. There were ties in two categories, which resulted in six nominees instead of five in Best Contemporary Make-Up in a Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or Movie and Best Hairstyling in a Children’s Program.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards have been presented since 1999. About 75% of the nominees in the Oscars Best Makeup and Hairstyling category are first nominated by the guild. Last year, four of the five Oscar nominees were first recognized by MUAHS.

(And yes, the guild and the Academy differ on how to spell and punctuate the craft’s name: MUAHS goes with make-up and hair styling, while AMPAS shortens it to makeup and hairstyling.)

The 12th annual MUAHS awards ceremony will take place on February 15, 2025 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The guild had previously announced that Todd McIntosh (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Memoirs of a Geisha”) and Peter Tothpal (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”) will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Below, the complete list of nominees for the 12th annual MUAHS Awards.

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE:

Best Contemporary Make-Up

    The Deliverance (Netflix)

    Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Chloe Sens, Doug Fairall

    Emilia Pérez (Netflix)                         

    Julia Floch Carbonel, Simon Livet

    It Ends With Us (Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios)

     Sarah Graalman, Vivian Baker, Melanie Licata

    Smile 2 (Paramount)

    Sasha Grossman, Valerie Carney

    The Substance (MUBI)

    Stéphanie Guillon

    Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Charmaine Fuller, Mona Turnbull, Chloe Meddings

    Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

    Bill Corso, Whitney James, Paula Price, Monica Huppert, Cyndi Reece-Thorne

    Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)  

    Jana Carboni, Charlie Hounslow, Maria Solberg Lepre, Lauren Baldwin, Chantal Busuttil

    MaXXXine (A24)

    Sarah Rubano, Mandy Artusato, Akiko Matsumoto

    Wicked (Universal Pictures)

    Frances Hannon, Alice Jones, Nuria Mbornio, Johanna Nielsen, Branka Vorkapic

    Best Special Make-Up Effects

    A Different Man (A24)

    Mike Marino, David Presto, Crystal Junado

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Jennifer Kewley, Megan Thomas, Martin Rezard

    Deadpool & Wolverine (Marvel Studios)

    Bill Corso, Andrew Clement, Monica Huppert, Geoff Redknap, Robb Crafer

    The Deliverance (Netflix)

    Jason Collins, Chloe Sens, Michael McCarty

    The Substance (MUBI)

    Pierre-Olivier Persin

    Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    The Deliverance (Netflix)

    Melissa Forney, Linda Flowers, Tommie Ammons, Jackie Noel, Eric Matthews

    It Ends with Us (Sony)

    Robert Lugo, Vita Viscuso, Anne Carroll

    The Last Showgirl (Roadside Attractions)

    Katy McClintock, Marc Boyle, Stephanie Hobgood

    Megalopolis (Lionsgate/Zoetrope)

    Terrie Velazquez Owen, April Schuller, Tracy Moss, Victor Paz, Alexis Continenente

    The Substance (MUBI)

    Frédérique Arguello

    Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

    Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Susan Cole, Charmaine Fuller, Chloe Meddings

    Bob Marley: One Love (Paramount Pictures)       

    Carla Farmer, Nadia Stacey, Morris Roots

    Gladiator ll (Paramount Pictures)

    Giuliano Mariano, Kerstin Weller, Romina Ronzani, Nicola Mariano, Marcelle Genovese

    Shirley (Netflix)

    Nakoya Yancey, Wayne Jolla Jr., Gayette Williams, Lisa Thomas

    Wicked (Universal Pictures)

    Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Sim Camps, Gabor Kerekes


    TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

    Best Contemporary Make-Up

    Abbott Elementary (ABC/Hulu)

    Constance Foe, Jenn Bennett, Naima Jamal, Patrikk Johnson

    Doctor Odyssey (ABC)

    Sabrina Wilson, Michael Ornalez, Rochelle Uribe, Tracey Anderson, Heather Galipo

    Emily in Paris (Netflix)

    Aurelie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Fred Marin, Sarah Damen, Josephine Bouchereau

    Grotesquerie (FX)

    Kate Biscoe, Tierra Richards, Naima Jamal, Victor Del Castillo

    Hacks (Max)

    Debra Schrey, Erin Rosemann Good, Rachel Galey, Denise DellaValle, Keith Sayer

    The Penguin (HBO)

    Martha Melendez, Kim Collea, Maria Maio, Mia Bauman

    Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

    Agatha All Along (Disney+)

    Visilios Tanis, Erin LeBre, Tana Medina, Amanda Sprunger, Addison Foreman

    Bridgerton (Netflix)

    Erika Okvist, Jessie Deol, Bethany Long

    Fallout (Amazon)

    Michael Harvey, Kim Amacker, David Kalahiki, Mara Palumbo

    Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

    Jackie Risotto, Kristen Alimena, Christine Hooghuis, Kyra Panchenko, Emily Marroquin

    Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

    Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Marie Del Prete, Simone Almekias-Siegl, Marja Webster

    Best Special Make-Up Effects

    Evil (Paramount+)

    Joel Harlow, Jeremy Selenfriend

    House of the Dragon (HBO)

    Waldo Mason, Emma Faulkes, Hannah Ecclestone, Heather McMullen

    Interview with the Vampire – Season 2 (AMC and AMC+)

    Tami Lane, Howard Berger, Polly McKay, Aneta Janíčková

    The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

    Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, Paul Spateri, Emma Faulks

    The Penguin (HBO)

    Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Crystal Jurado, Diana Y. Choi, Claire Flewin

    Best Contemporary Hair Styling             

    Abbott Elementary (ABC)

    Moira Frazier, Dustin Osborne, Christina Joseph, Johnny Lomeli, LaLisa Turner

    Emily in Paris (Netflix)

    Carole Nicolas, Mike Desir, Julien Parizet, Remy Pilot, Miharu Oshima

    Grotesquerie (FX/Hulu)

    Valerie Jackson, Lauren Poole, Sharif Poston, Jason Green

    Hacks (Max)

    Aubrey Marie, Jennifer Bell, Becca Weber, Portia Arikawe

    The Penguin (HBO)

    Brian Badie, Jenn Vasilopoulos, Mariko Miyagi, Bobby Diehl

    Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    Bridgerton (Netflix)

    Erika Okvist, Farida Ghwedar, Emma Rigby

    Feud: Capote vs The Swans (FX)

    Sean Flanagan, Chris Clark, Josh Gericke, Kevin Maybee

    Mary & George (STARZ)

    Paul Gooch, Adam James Phillips, Julia Vernon

    My Lady Jane (Amazon Prime Video)

    Pippa Woods, Richard Muller, Hanna Lewis-Jones, Lucille Harding

    Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

    Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Frida Aradottir, Jill Crosby, Tiffany Bloom

    TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

    Best Contemporary Make-Up

    Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

    Zena Green, Julie Socash, Angela Moos, Alison Gladieux, Glen Alen    

    Gaga Chromatica Ball (Max)

    Sarah Tanno, Phuong Tran

    Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

    Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Young Bek, Daniela Zivcovic

    So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

    Beth Pilgreen, Lauren Killip, Hannah Baxter, Jan Rooney, Desha Hayes

    The Voice (NBCUniversal)

    Darcy Gilmore, Gina Ghiglieri, Kristene Bernard, Marylin Lee Spiegel, Kathleen Karridene

    Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

    Conan Must Go (Max)

    Louise Myler

    Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

    Julie A. Socash, Angela Moos, Donna Bard, Louis Harriman, Tyson Fountaine

    MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)

    Angelique Velez, Kyle Krueger, Ruthie Weems, Francisco Cardenas

    Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

    Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Craig Lindberg, Rachel Pagani

    Best Special Make-Up Effects

    Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

    Brian Sipe, James MacKinnon, Julie Socash

    Night Court (NBC/Peacock)

    Bruce Grayson, James MacKinnon, Kevin Wasner, Hugo Villasenor

    Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)

    Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Brandon Grether, Amy Tagliamonti, Tom Denier Jr.

    Best Contemporary Hair Styling

    American Idol (ABC)

    Dean Banowetz, Amber Maher, LaLisa Turner, Cory Rotenberg, Jerilynn Stephens

    Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

    Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon

    MTV Video Music Awards (VMA’s) (MTV/Paramount+)

    Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon

    The Upshaws (Netflix)

    Cheryl Reid, Yvette Shelton, Brian Banks, Conrad Hilton

    The Voice (NBCUniversal)

    Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, LaLisa Turner, Suzette Boozer, Bia Iftikhar

    Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

    Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

    Joe Matke, Marion Rogers, Amber Nicholle Maher, Florence Witherspoon

    MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) (MTV/Paramount+)

    Shawn Finch, Cory McCutcheon

    Saturday Night Live (NBCUniversal)
    Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Amanda Duffy Evans

    DAYTIME TELEVISION, GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

    Best Make-Up

    The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

    Jen Fregozo, Adam Burrell

    John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)

    Tonia Green, Jude Alcala, Tyson Fountaine

    The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Peacock)

    Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Monica Boyd Lester, Kim Weber, Louie Zakarian

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Max)

    Sarah Egan, Rachel Roberts

    The Young and the Restless (CBS / Paramount+)

    Stacey Browning, James Elle, Robert Bolger, Riley Nightingall, Amanda Goldstein

    Best Hair Styling

    The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

    Stephanie Paugh, Danielle Dubinsky, Karlye Buff, Alexis Reyes

    The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

    Daniel Howell, Toni Coburn

    The Jennifer Hudson Show (Fox)

    Robear Landeros, Albert Morrison

    The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

    Corey Morris, Kerry Joly, Brittany Hartman, Adam Long

    The Young and the Restless (CBS)

    Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

    CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

    Best Make-Up

    Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

    Rita Ciccozzi, Ceilidh Dunn, Debbie Lelievre, Alannah Bilodeau, Vicki Syskakis

    Danger Force (Nickelodeon)

    Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Kim Perrodin, Kato DeStefan

    Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

    Naomi Bakstad, Megan Harkness, Krista Seller, Jonah Levy, Mike Fields

    The Really Loud House (Season 2) (Nickelodeon/ Paramount+)

    Sheila Trujillo, Michael Solano, Lauren Weinstein, Jennifer McDaniel, Sierra Barton

    Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

    Melissa Sandora, Sarah Benjamin Hall, Koji Ohmura

    Best Hair Styling

    Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

    Julie McHaffie, Dianne Holme, Codey Blair, Sandy Hall

    Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes (Disney Channel)

    Janice Z. Allison, Cheryl Eckert, Jani Kleinbard

    Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+)

    Jeannie Chow, Jessica Glyn-Jones, Amanda Dawn Mitchell, Heather McLellan, Sam Wyatt

    The Really Loud House, Season 2 (Nickelodeon)

    Charles Yusko, Shelly D. D’Apolito, Elicia Vasquez, Drew Quentin Burrell, Alison Smith

    The Thundermans Return (Nickelodeon)

    Amber Hamilton, Teresita Mariscal, Sophie Rose Gutterman, Laura Caponera

    Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)

    Dwayne Ross, Tamara Tripp

    COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

    Best Make-Up

    “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift (YouTube)

    Melissa Rogers, Levi Vieira

    OLIPOP Ridge Rush – “Alien” (YouTube)

    Ally McGillicuddy, Bianca Appice, Dave Snyder

    Secret – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)

    Scotia Boyd, Julie Hassett, Bianca Appice

    “Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter (YouTube)

    Chloe Sens, Lawrence Mercado, Josh Foster

    “Time” – Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)

     Valli O’Reilly, Kris Evans, Nick Fischer, Kabuki, Donald Mowat

    Best Hair Styling

    Doritos – “Dinamitas” Super Bowl 2024

    Katy McClintock, Fernando Santaella Navarro

    Homes.com – “Salon”   

    Dominie Till, Fernando Navarro, Miles Jeffries

    Loewe – “Decades of Confusion”

    Michelle Ceglia, Rob Pickens, Rheanne White, Madeline LeCuyer

    Secret – “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: Lifesaver” (E!, Bravo)

    Pavy Olivarez, Taylor Tanaka-Suitt

    “Time” – Daphne Guinness & David Lachapelle (YouTube)

     Larry Dean, Dean McDaniel, Bonnie Subnick, Jessie McCollum

    LIVE THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

    California Regional: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

    La Traviata (LA Opera)

    Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nicole Rodrigues

    Madame Butterfly (LA Opera)

    Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Nicole Rodrigues, Kelso Millett

    Romeo and Juliet (LA Opera)

    Samantha Wiener, Maggie Clark, Brandi Strona, Jacki Nocerino, Nathalie Eidt

    Ruddigore or, The Bruja’s Curse

    Vanessa Blanchard Lee, Mwajuma “Naki” Mugambi, David Searle, Raegina Joyner

    Turandot (LA Opera)

    Samantha Wiener, Danielle Richter, Brandi Strona, Kelso Millett, Nathalie Eidt

    Broadway and International: Best Make-Up and Hair Styling

    & Juliet (Broadway)

    J. Jared Janas, Anthony Lauro, Sara Donovan, Ni’Kia McDaniel

    Cabaret  (Broadway)   

    Jamie Amadio, Brian Strumwasser, Erick Miralles, Antoinette Massiah

    Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (London)

    Sam Cox, Guy Common

    Chicago – The Musical (Broadway)   

    Barry Enst

    The Great Gatsby (Broadway)

    Kevin Thomas Garcia, Christine Hutcheson, Michael Duschl, Britt Griffith

