Maksim Chmerkovskiy touched down in Los Angeles Wednesday, after several harrowing days in his home country of Ukraine.

“The Dancing With the Stars” alum arrived at Los Angeles International Airport and had an emotional reunion with his wife, fellow “DWTS” star Peta Murgatroyd.

“I’m trying to process all of this and I just want to go home,” Chmerkovskiy told reporters assembled at the airport, according to KABC-TV. “For me it’s important that my friends over there survive, I don’t care about answering politically correctly or figuring out what to say.”

A video posted on Twitter by “Entertainment Tonight” showed an emotional Chmerkovskiy embracing Murgatroyd for several minutes.

As previously reported, Chmerkovskiy had been in Kyiv filming a project called “World of Dance UA” when Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

It was an emotional reunion for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd as he arrived home safely from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Pxwa6tzfFh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 3, 2022

Since the fighting began, Chmerkovskiy has been posting harrowing videos on social media showing what he witnessed back home.

Immediately after the invasion began, the Ukrainian-born champion ballroom dancer uploaded footage to Instagram as sirens blared in the background. He captioned one video, “There’s always another way! War is ever an answer!”

In a video update from Kyiv this past Monday on Instagram, Chmerkovskiy said he was trying to get to the Polish border and ultimately return to the U.S. to his wife and five-year-old son.

“I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to try to start getting towards the border. I have options. My options are better than most people, unfortunately,” he said. “I’m just a little nervous, to be honest with you. But I think it’s going to be alright. I know it’s going to be OK.”