Malala Yousafzai Signs Multiyear Programming Deal With Apple TV+

Malala Yousafzai has signed a multiyear programming deal with Apple TV+, the streaming service said Monday.

The pact will have the famous women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate in history develop original programming for Apple TV+, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation and children’s series that will “draw on her ability to inspire people around the world,” according to Apple.

Best known for the impact made by her memoir “I Am Malala,” which she published at 16 years old, Yousafzai has since written two more books, starred in a documentary about her early life, and founded the Malala Fund to support every girl’s right to 12 years of safe, free, quality education.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” Yousafzai said. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

Per Apple, “In 2018, Apple became Malala Fund’s first Laureate partner, supporting the organization’s work with local advocates and teachers in eight countries where girls face significant education challenges. Apple also assists with technology, curriculum, and research into policy changes to support girls’ education. The partnership has since expanded, and in Brazil, Apple’s 10 Developer Academies have partnered with Malala Fund to advance girls’ education opportunities there and around the world.”

Additionally, Yousafzai and Apple have been working together on Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. Since its debut in 2018, Assembly has published stories from young women in more than 100 countries and in over 20 languages.

Yousafzai joins a list of big-name creatives with deals at Apple, including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani and Alfonso Cuarón.