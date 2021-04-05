Ratings: Fox’s ‘Malika the Lion Queen’ Has No Roar

Fox ties The CW for last place in Easter Sunday primetime ratings

To be fair to Fox (and everyone else below), Easter has some pretty low TV usage levels.

Fox’s “Malika the Lion Queen” performed more like a lamb last night. The two-hour special averaged just a 0.2 rating/1 share and 785,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen data — and that’s rounding up.

All told, ABC finished first in the key demo’s ratings during Easter primetime. CBS was No. 1 in total viewers.

Also Read: Why Did Hallmark Channel Cancel 'Home & Family' When Viewership Was at an All-Time High?

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. had a 0.5/4 and 4.1 million total viewers. From 8 to 10, “American Idol” averaged a 0.8/6 and 5.3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Rookie” received a 0.5/4 and 3.7 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5/4 and first in viewers with 6 million. At 7, “60 Minutes” landed a 0.5/4 and 7.3 million total viewers. At 8, “The Equalizer” got a 0.6/5 and 6.7 million total viewers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 had a 0.5/4 and 5.5 million total viewers. “NCIS: New Orleans” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 4.5 million total viewers.

NBC, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.2/1. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.2 million, Univision was fourth with 945,000 and Telemundo was sixth with 638,000.

Also Read: TBS' 'Wipeout' Reboot Launches as 2021's Highest-Rated New Unscripted Cable Series

For NBC, following a rerun, “Ellen’s Game of Games” at 8 got a 0.2/2 and 1.6 million total viewers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” at 9 had a 0.2/2 and 1.2 million total viewers. A rerun followed.

Fox and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.1/1. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 774,000 and The CW was seventh with 408,000.

For Fox, following a low-rated re-airing of “Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade,” “Bless the Harts” at 7:30 settled for a 0.1/1 and 445,000 total viewers. “Malika” filled out the remainder of Fox’s primetime.

The CW aired a pair of repeats on Easter Sunday.