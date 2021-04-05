Malika the Lion Queen

Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Malika the Lion Queen’ Has No Roar

April 5, 2021

Fox ties The CW for last place in Easter Sunday primetime ratings

Fox’s “Malika the Lion Queen” performed more like a lamb last night. The two-hour special averaged just a 0.2 rating/1 share and 785,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen data — and that’s rounding up.

To be fair to Fox (and everyone else below), Easter has some pretty low TV usage levels.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

