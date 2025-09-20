Man Arrested After Shots Fired at ABC Affiliate Station in Sacramento

Sacramento police have arrested Anibal Hernandez-Santana, 64, in connection to a drive-by shooting at an ABC affiliate in the city.

Hernandez-Santanta was taken into custody Saturday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm and shooting into an occupied building.

“Thanks to the prompt and diligent work of our responding officers and investigators, the suspect vehicle was identified, leading officers to a residence in the 5400 block of Carlson Drive,” the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement shared on social media.

“The motive remains under investigation, and we would like to thank the FBI for providing resources in support of this investigation,” the department added.

Multiple news reports indicate Hernandez-Santanta is currently being held on $200,000 bail. The Sacramento Police Department did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for commment.

Hernandez-Santana is accused of firing shots at the station’s headquarters around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Though the building was occupied, no one was hurt.

Sacramento news station KCR3 shared a statement from Tegna, the parent company of ABC10: “We can confirm that shots were fired into our station at KXTV earlier today. While details are still limited, importantly all of our employees are safe and unharmed. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees.”

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a statement on social media: “The Governor has been briefed on reports of a shooting at a local ABC affiliate in Sacramento. While no injuries have been reported, any act of violence toward journalists is an attack on our democracy itself and must be condemned in the strongest terms. We stand with reporters and staff who work every day to keep communities informed and safe!”