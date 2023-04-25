Man Climbs KTLA Radio Tower in Hollywood, Police Trying to ‘Talk Him Down’

An unidentified man has climbed the antenna tower outside of KTLA’s news studio in Hollywood, and Los Angeles police is on the scene trying to get him to come down.

LAPD told TheWrap, “Yes, there’s a guy on the tower at KTLA. At this time, I’m not aware of any street closures. Officers are on the scene right now trying to talk him down.”

KTLA reporter/producer Andre Tinoco posted video of the strange event, which you can see below.

UPDATE: The man atop of the #KTLA tower just pulled out a guitar. @LAFD crews are figuring out how to get this guy down safely. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/MdXf1XOCwF — Andre Tinoco (@Andre_Reports) April 26, 2023

In the clip, the man can be seen sitting on the tower playing a guitar with a sign that appears to read, “Free Billie Ellish.”

Police activity in the area of Sunset and Bronson within LAPD Hollywood Division. Expect street closures and traffic delays. Please avoid the area if possible. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 26, 2023

You can watch this event unfold in realtime by watching KTLA’s livestream. According to the live report, Sunset Blvd. is shutdown between Bronson and Van Ness Avenues. Multiple police and fire officials are on the scene.

KTLA reports the man “made a promise” that he would come down from the tower in 20 minutes, but didn’t. Officials climbed a ladder near the tower to ask the man if he was still coming down, and he reportedly replied and said he “needed more time.”

This is a developing story.