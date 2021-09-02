Ohio Man Arrested on Assault Charges for Attack on MSNBC Reporter Covering Hurricane Ida

The Ohio man who attacked MSNBC’s Shaquille Brewster on live television has been arrested.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley was picked up at a shopping plaza in Dayton on Thursday, according to a statement from U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Dagley is wanted in Gulfport, Mississippi, where he’ll be charged with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew, authorities said.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” Elliott said.

“Task force members received information that Dagley was still driving in his white truck bearing an Ohio license plate,” the statement said. “Task force members located the truck in the parking lot and subsequently arrested him after watching him exit a store in the shopping plaza.”

Brewster was reporting on Tropical Storm Ida from the coastal Mississippi town when Dagley barged into the live shot, shouting in his face to “report accurately.”

Given Dagley’s criminal record, authorities say that he could also be in violation of his probation out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio, for allegedly traveling without authorization.

A clip of the assault went viral on Twitter Monday, with many commenters praising Brewster’s professionalism through the ordeal.

It’s currently unclear if Dagley, who was booked into Montgomery County jail, has been assigned an attorney or when his first court appearance will be.