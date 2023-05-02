Man Fires Gun Into Memphis Fox Affiliate TV Station Window (Video)

A man is in custody after firing a single-shot from a high-power AR style rifle into a local TV station in Memphis, Tennessee ,on Tuesday.

Fox 13 Memphis (WHBQ-TV) said no one was injured in the shooting. Watch the video at the top of the page right now (via @CChandlerTV Twitter)

The incident happened just before noon. In the video, you can see the gunman come to the lobby door. WHBQ-TV reported the man wanted to tell his story but became upset and shot the gun through the door. The bullet was lodged inside of the lobby desk. The two people behind the desk ran for cover, and as mentioned no one was injured at the station.

The shooting prompted neighboring businesses to go on lockdown, and the University of Memphis issued an advisory and told students and faculty to shelter indoors. Shortly after, U of M said that normal campus activity could resume.

Employees at the Fox affiliated evacuated the station while police were searching for the gunman.

“We are all back inside the building now and are still safe,” the station said in a news story posted on its website.

The gunman fled to a neighboring restaurant while the police search continued. The Commercial Appeal reported, the suspect locked himself in bathroom of the restaurant and went live on Facebook.

“I need to talk to the news people. I got some information. I need to talk to the news people,” the suspect said at the start of the Facebook Live, according to The CA. “I have information about rooked-ass police officers.”

The suspect continued to tell officers he wasn’t leaving and wanted to speak with someone from Fox 13. Memphis Police said a crisis negotiators were called to the scene and they were able to put the suspect in custody without incident. The suspect’s mother spoke to reporters in Memphis and said her 26-year-old son, Jarrad Nathan, has dealt with mental health issues since he was a teenager.