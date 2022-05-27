During a “Good Day Chicago” segment’s live filming for Fox 32 Chicago Wednesday, a man walked by the production and pointed what appeared to be a small firearm at the camera and crew.

The segment, in which reporter Joanie Lum was discussing the rise in gun violence in Chicago, took place live on the air at the corner of Clark and Hubbard.

In the middle of Lum’s reporting, the man came up close to the camera’s frame, pointing the gun toward the camera quickly before continuing around the street corner and skipping down the street.

“Right now the police are calling this man a person of interest, accused of aggravated assault with a firearm,” said Natalie Bomke, the studio anchor who explained the situation after it happened. “If you have any information regarding who he is or where he is, please contact Chicago police.”

“Our reporter and photographer were not injured,” Bomke added. “And we want to say thank you to the viewers who were watching ‘Good Day Chicago’ and called or emailed to make sure that our crew was okay.”

This incident arrives on the heels of Tuesday’s horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as a recent supermarket shooting in Buffalo. New York and one at a church in Laguna Woods, California.