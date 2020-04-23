Deborah Chow Tells Cutest Baby Yoda-Werner Herzog Story in Trailer for ‘Mandalorian’ Docuseries (Video)

May the 4th will be with you soon, but Disney+ has dropped the trailer for its upcoming “The Mandalorian” docuseries to tide you over until then. And in the sneak-peek video for “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Deborah Chow tells the cutest story about actor Werner Herzog and The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

“It was like one of the weirdest and best things that ever happened with Werner,” Chow — who directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian” Season — says during a roundtable with series creator Jon Favreau and other key players from the Disney+ show’s first year.

“He was acting against the baby and he started directing the baby directly,” said Chow, who is set to direct Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, starring Ewan McGregor. “I’m trying to direct Werner who is now directing the puppet. He was telling us, ‘We need to commit to the magic, make them use the puppet!'”

Also Read: Disney+ Sets 'The Mandalorian' Docuseries on Making of Hit 'Star Wars' Show

As fans know, Herzog played the villainess client who hired The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) to procure The Child for him. Little did he — and all of us at home — know that Mando would fall for the kid and go on to protect him at all costs.

Watch the trailer for “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” an eight-episode docuseries premiering May 4, above.

Per Disney+, “In ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,’ executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-‘Star Wars’ — Monday, May 4 — ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of ‘The Mandalorian.’ Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action ‘Star Wars’ television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.”

New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+ after its May 4th premiere.