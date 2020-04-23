Deborah Chow Tells Cutest Baby Yoda-Werner Herzog Story in Trailer for ‘Mandalorian’ Docuseries (Video)

“It was like one of the weirdest and best things that ever happened with Werner”

| April 23, 2020 @ 6:24 AM Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 6:58 AM

May the 4th will be with you soon, but Disney+ has dropped the trailer for its upcoming “The Mandalorian” docuseries to tide you over until then. And in the sneak-peek video for “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Deborah Chow tells the cutest story about actor Werner Herzog and The Child a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

“It was like one of the weirdest and best things that ever happened with Werner,” Chow — who directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian” Season — says during a roundtable with series creator Jon Favreau and other key players from the Disney+ show’s first year.

“He was acting against the baby and he started directing the baby directly,” said Chow, who is set to direct Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, starring Ewan McGregor. “I’m trying to direct Werner who is now directing the puppet. He was telling us, ‘We need to commit to the magic, make them use the puppet!'”

Also Read: Disney+ Sets 'The Mandalorian' Docuseries on Making of Hit 'Star Wars' Show

As fans know, Herzog played the villainess client who hired The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) to procure The Child for him. Little did he — and all of us at home — know that Mando would fall for the kid and go on to protect him at all costs.

Watch the trailer for “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” an eight-episode docuseries premiering May 4, above.

Per Disney+, “In ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,’ executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-‘Star Wars’ — Monday, May 4 — ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the first season of ‘The Mandalorian.’ Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action ‘Star Wars’ television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.”

New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+ after its May 4th premiere.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE